Lack of staff and funding likely led to the recent PHP security snafu; project has only one full-time employee, but that's just the tip of the iceberg — a dreary situation caused by services running old versions with no support

News
By
Published

Never underestimate the power of complacency, the destroyer of internets.

PHP vulnerability
(Image credit: Getty Images)
3

The AI-powered inrush of software vulnerability reports over the last year has shined a light on how many critical pieces of open-source software are chronically underfunded. The latest victim is PHP, the scripting language powering about 71% of websites, making the news due to a critical remote code execution vulnerability. The PHP Foundation, which develops and oversees the language, reportedly counts only one full-time person and 14 "mostly part-time" contractors. That's bad enough, but the real problem goes far deeper thanks to the internet's lazy development practices and systems administration.

In an interview with Reuters, the PHP Foundation's Executive Director Elizabeth Barron spells it out clearly: she's the only full-time person on staff, and works with the contractors' help. Pertaining to the software itself, the team's job is to develop and maintain the PHP core, including taking care of security fixes. The core team accepts contributions from the world at large, in an arrangement not too dissimilar to Linux kernel development — except that project is far better-manned, with many full-time contributors and company-employed developers.

Latest Videos FromTom's Hardware
Bruno Ferreira
Bruno Ferreira
Contributor

Bruno Ferreira is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. He has decades of experience with PC hardware and assorted sundries, alongside a career as a developer. He's obsessed with detail and has a tendency to ramble on the topics he loves. When not doing that, he's usually playing games, or at live music shows and festivals.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • usertests
    We're going to see a new form of link rot. Automated AI attacks on ancient servers destroying large portions of Internet history.
    Reply
  • qxp
    PHP7 to PHP8 is a major version change that is not fully backwards compatible. So it is understandable that people did not upgrade, preferring to run already written and debugged code with PHP7.
    Reply
  • coolitic
    More like "usage of the atrocity known as PHP"
    Reply