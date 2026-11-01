Lenovo's 'encrypted' fingerprint USB drive is just an unencrypted SD card in a fancy case — AI-assisted follow-up finds a backdoor and hardcoded keys in other ‘secure’ USB products

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The fingerprint only switched the USB connection on; nothing on the card was encrypted.

Circuit board from a Lenovo ThinkPlus fingerprint USB stick, with a microSD card in a socket beside the USB-C plug.
(Image credit: Xusheng Li/Vector 35)
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Security researcher Xusheng Li found that a Lenovo ThinkPlus FU100 fingerprint USB stick, sold as an AES-256-encrypted device for data security, ended up being just a plain SD card internally, HackingPassion reports. The fingerprint reader only enabled the USB connection, and nothing on the card was actually encrypted. An AI-assisted follow-up last week discovered what Li calls backdoor accounts on another maker’s drive, as well as hardcoded keys in other supposedly secure USB storage products.

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Shane Downing
Shane Downing
Contributing Writer

Shane Downing is a Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware, covering consumer storage, PC hardware, and AI.