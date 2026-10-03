Malicious VPN config files can let attackers run commands on Asus routers — company’s patch also fixes a bug that lets a logged-in attacker switch on Telnet with root access

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Asus rates the VPN-file flaw as critical, scoring at 9.4 out of 10 on CVSS 4.0.

An Asus RT-BE92U router with four antennas on wooden furniture, next to a lamp and some books
(Image credit: Asus)

A “crafted VPN client configuration file” uploaded by the user or a logged-in attacker via an Asus router’s web management interface can allow an adversary to “execute arbitrary commands,” a critical security risk the company has acted to patch. A second, separate bug, which uses debug code left active, allows the attacker to bypass security checks in order to enable Telnet and may allow commands to be run “with root privileges,” potentially affecting devices connected to the router.

Asus recommends that users “only import VPN client configuration files from trusted sources.” The two CVEs, CVE-2026-14157 and CVE-2026-13313, score 9.4 and 8.9 out of 10 on the Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) 4.0 scale, which measures vulnerability severity. Asus names firmware series rather than models: 3.0.0.6_102 for both bugs, with the 3.0.0.4_386 and 3.0.0.4_388 series also affected by the Telnet one.

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Shane Downing
Shane Downing
Contributing Writer

Shane Downing is a Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware, covering consumer storage, PC hardware, and AI.

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