New AI-driven Windows malware feeds stolen data to Claude to rank victims’ assets by value, then deletes itself — payload builds custom target assessment, can switch models if one refuses, or skip the AI step entirely

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Stolen Gmail receipts and food-delivery orders feed an AI request for a ‘target assessment’ of each victim.

Illustration of six dartboards on a green carnival-game shelf, each with a person icon at the center and pinned cards showing a password, a home, a location pin, cash and a bank
(Image credit: Cisco Talos)
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A self-deleting Windows infostealer that calls itself VOLTA-AUTODOXER steals everything it can from a victim’s PC, then asks an AI model, Anthropic’s Claude by default, to turn the haul into a target assessment, Cisco’s Talos research organization reports. The malware builds a structured “evidence bundle” on the person and asks the model for a list of their valuables ranked by how much they could be cashed out for, to see what’s worth the effort. VOLTA operates with a prompt to act as “a forensic intelligence analyst” and to be “blunt, specific, accurate,” and can switch models if one refuses, or even do without.

VOLTA steals browser passwords, cookies, and saved payment cards, Thunderbird and Outlook email profiles, Roblox accounts, Microsoft OAuth tokens, screenshots, and even SSH and cloud-provider configuration files. Every saved Wi-Fi password gets pulled in plaintext. Cryptocurrency wallets, when present, are not just copied, as the malware attempts to crack their vaults inline. It then builds the evidence bundle on the person: geolocation and home address, employer and employer domain, inferred birth year, document authorship metadata, and the last four digits of their payment cards.

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Shane Downing
Shane Downing
Contributing Writer

Shane Downing is a Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware, covering consumer storage, PC hardware, and AI.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • alrighty_then
    Hm. Smarter malware is a scary prospect given how successful current malware already is. Operating systems need a defensive AI built-in, of course they must be working on this already...
    Reply