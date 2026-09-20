North Korea used job interviews to deploy malware on 30,000 devices during coding tests — WaterPlum group loots $10.7 million in crypto and plants persistent RATs

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If it's too good to be true, it probably is.

a North Korean hacker in front of the DPRK flag
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Security agencies in Japan, the U.S., Australia, and Germany warned that the North Korean “WaterPlum” cyber actor group has been installing malware on applicants to fake job postings and stealing their credentials and cryptocurrency holdings. The advisory [PDF] says more than 30,000 devices across 100 countries have already been infected and more than 7,000 cryptocurrency wallets have been compromised, leading to losses of $10.71 million.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • PEnns
    You mean a country who has been under the most severe embargo since the early 1950s, where literally NOTHING is allowed to be exported to them, has such tech savvy employees that can easily infiltrate Western institutions?

    And yet the West keeps telling us how backward that country is!

    It's like Amazon Tribes who are totally secluded from the outside world, and never met an outside person. are suddenly hacking everybody!
    Reply