NVIDIA Brev security breach may have exposed SSH keys used to access customer VMs — investigation finds unauthorized activity spanning 16 days, but no evidence of misuse

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NVIDIA replaces potentially exposed SSH keys after detecting unauthorized activity on its Brev cloud platform

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on a stage
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Hackers have struck NVIDIA again, this time targeting its BREV cloud development platform, with users reporting unauthorized activity between October 4 and October 20. According to a notification sent to affected customers, some accounts may have been exposed. The company said it had investigated the incident and identified unidentified activity on the platform, adding that information stored on the platform may have been exposed to malicious actors. The said information included the SHH key set up by Brev.

The company has already replaced the affected SHH keys and updated customer machines with new ones but says they found no evidence of improper use. “We are writing to inform you that NVIDIA Corporation has experienced a security incident that may have affected the security of your data," the notification reads. “Our analysis determined that your information from our Brev network may have been affected. This SSH key has since been rotated, and your instances have been updated with the replacement key.”

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Newton Gitonga
Newton Gitonga
Freelance Writer

Newton Gitonga is a tech journalist covering gadgets, PC hardware, AI, data centers, and the wider tech industry. His interest in technology started early, taking apart things around the house to see how they worked, often to his dad’s frustration. His curiosity sometimes got the better of him, including a few failed attempts to fix laptops, one of them a gifted Dell XPS. He has previously written for Notebookcheck, ZyCrypto, CoinCentral, and Crypto News Flash.