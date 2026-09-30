Pentagon gets pwned as breach exposes sensitive data on nearly three million military and civilian personnel — stolen info includes Social Security numbers and job-related records

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Breach could put those in sensitive national security roles at risk

The Pentagon
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The U.S. Department of Defense’s Defense Manpower Data Center (DMDC) experienced a data breach between October 2025 and July 2026, allowing unauthorized users to access and potentially exfiltrate data on 2.76 million records relating to living personnel, and an additional 294,000 records relating to deceased individuals. According to ABC News, some of the exposed information included Social Security numbers and the job details of both military and civilian personnel.

“A Defense Manpower Data Center information system experienced unauthorized access of personally identifiable information by a small number of unauthorized users between October 2025 and July 2026. Upon discovery, DMDC immediately remediated the vulnerability,” a U.S. defense official said in a statement. However, they also added that there hasn’t been any evidence of misuse of the compromised data at this time.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.