PHP vulnerability post-mortem reveals bug was known two years ago — Small team of maintainers knew of the issue before it was made public, as new PHP2Shell chained exploit ravages servers

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Long-standing technological debt is being charged with interest.

PHP website on a laptop
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The phrase "when it rains, it pours" applies both to weather and computer security, as proven the week of October 19, 2026, when OpenAI's GPT 5.6-Sol discovered critical vulnerabilities in the open-source programming language PHP. As published in a post-mortem, a small team of maintainers knew of the issue two years ago. Security experts had warned for decades about mounting technical debt, as agentic AI exponentially sped up vulnerability scanning, to the point that the usual 90-day disclosure window for security exploits became pointless. PHP, one of the internet's ubiquitous software packages, was unlucky enough to in the crosshairs of bug-hunting AI agents.

PHP hosts around 70% of websites on the internet, and the vulnerability allows for remote code execution with enough attacker knowledge. That combination is enough to sound alarms, but the situation got worse once the collective internet realized that, at the time, 73% of PHP installations online were running end-of-life versions with no active support — eliciting face-palms from many techies, and an exasperated sigh from anyone familiar with the ecosystem, myself included. So ultimately the problem wasn't really the vulnerability, but the general complacency.

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Bruno Ferreira
Bruno Ferreira
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Bruno Ferreira is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. He has decades of experience with PC hardware and assorted sundries, alongside a career as a developer. He's obsessed with detail and has a tendency to ramble on the topics he loves. When not doing that, he's usually playing games, or at live music shows and festivals.