Steam hardware distributor hit by cyberattack, 'expect fake messages,' Valve warns — Europe vendor has personal information and hardware purchase details stolen

Steam hardware customers in Europe should “expect fake messages - email, SMS or phone,” says Valve in an email bulletin circulating today. The problem is that its European hardware distributor, CEVA Logistics, has fallen prey to a cyberattack where personal information and hardware purchase details were compromised. The most sensitive data, such as payment information, passwords, and/or Steam Guard codes, was not pilfered during the attack.

Valve EU shipping partner hit by cyberattack. — @joel.zone (@joel.zone.bsky.social) 2026-08-10T11:42:07.084Z

According to the official communication from Valve, CEVA was hit by a cyberattack between July 29 and August 1, 2026. The PC gaming company says that it learned that hackers had successfully swiped a range of information about Steam hardware customers on August 7.

As this data was in the hands of CEVA, it was strictly limited to delivery-related information. That means the cyberattackers now likely have a database of hardware customer information that will include fields like names, addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, and the type and price of the product(s) ordered. CEVA holds this type of information for 90 days to cover fulfillment of the hardware order. It is worth repeating that the attacked distributor won’t have spilled data such as payment information, passwords, and/or Steam Guard codes.

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The likely fallout customers should be wary of

Valve candidly warns those who have purchased Steam hardware like a Steam Deck or Steam Machine in Europe over recent months to “expect fake messages - email, SMS or phone - that mention your hardware order and appear to come from Steam, Valve or a delivery company.” Likely angles used by swindlers will be to ask for extra customs or delivery fees. They may also ask you to sign into some fake web portal or other. However, you should ignore such requests, of course, and changing your Steam password or anything to do with your account settings is not necessary, insists Valve.

If you are in any doubt about a communication that comes from Steam / Valve or a distributor, please check the URLs carefully. For example, Steam Support only handles account issues at help.steampowered.com, and only store.steampowered.com, www.steampowered.com, steamcommunity.com, or help.steampowered.com are ever used for Steam account logins. You are advised to type these into a browser yourself and not click any email-embedded links. We assume poking around the official Steam App on your PC will also be fine, and many of you will have that auto-running when your PC starts up. Lastly, you are reminded that “Steam Support will never ask you for your password or a Steam Guard code. Neither will a courier.”

CEVA isolated the affected systems and notified data protection authorities after discovering the hack. It has brought in outside investigators.

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