Supermarket freezers across Europe struck in second crippling cyberattack — hackers raise temperatures to 50 degrees Celsius in Belgium and Sweden, destroying food stocks

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"We've been working all night and morning to disconnect the affected units from the network"

ICA fridge Sweden
(Image credit: Getty / AFP)
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Update, Mon 2 Nov, 7 am ET: Reports are now emerging that supermarkets in Ireland, Estonia, and the Netherlands have also been affected by today's cyberattack. The rest of the story remains below as first published.

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Stephen Warwick
Stephen Warwick
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Stephen is Tom's Hardware's News Editor with almost a decade of industry experience covering technology, having worked at TechRadar, iMore, and even Apple over the years. He has covered the world of consumer tech from nearly every angle, including supply chain rumors, patents, and litigation, and more. When he's not at work, he loves reading about history and playing video games.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • TheOtherOne
    Make your home appliances "Smart" and connect them to Internet they said, it will be futuristic they said...

    This just shows we DON'T need to connect every single part of our lives to Internet that (in)directly makes us slaves to the system.
    Reply