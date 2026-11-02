Disclaimer Update, Mon 2 Nov, 7 am ET: Reports are now emerging that supermarkets in Ireland, Estonia, and the Netherlands have also been affected by today's cyberattack. The rest of the story remains below as first published.

Just weeks after an 'unprecedented' cyberattack struck supermarket fridges in France, destroying foodstuffs, a similar hack has crippled supermarket chains in Belgium and Sweden, Bloomberg reports. Hackers targeted supermarkets owned by Dutch outfit Ahold Delhaize, as well as ICA and Coop locations in Sweden. As with the previous attack, hackers remotely raised temperatures in these online-controlled freezers to 50 degrees Celsius, rapidly defrosting their contents and likely destroying millions of dollars worth of items.

Belga News Agency reports that a cyberattack targeting refrigeration units at Belgian supermarkets started on Sunday night at around midnight. Sabcobel, a refrigeration fitter in the region, estimates that at least twenty units are affected across Belgium. The report says that affected supermarket chains include Delhaize, Carrefour, and Spar. As mentioned, and reflecting the previous attack, hackers remotely activated the freezer's built-in defrost mode, overriding the temperature and time spent defrosting, the exact same method as the France attack.

CEO Stephan Moelans said that while the company has been working "very hard" to protect its fridges against the vulnerability, physical modifications to its units are required. The company says switching units to a secure internet connection is the simplest solution in the meantime, a measure carried out by most of its customers in the wake of the France attack.

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Elsewhere, supermarkets ICA and Coop are reporting similar disturbances in Sweden. Aftonbladet reports refrigerators and freezers have been struck "in several ICA and Coop stores." Pictures on the ground show staff throwing out shopping carts full of goods. "We are extremely sad and working hard to get everything back up and running," Ica Kvantum wrote on Facebook.

The attack, which is the second such instance in just a few short weeks, is a worrying reminder that many of society's most basic functions and infrastructure are heavily reliant on internet connectivity, making them vulnerable to cyberattacks. The increase in cyber intrusions into the physical world also seems to be commensurate with the proliferation of AI agents, which continues to heavily impact global cybersecurity. In October, a hacker suspected of using AI agents stole the data of 25,000 customers from banks in South Korea. Officials at the time commented that AI models mean actors can "hack with ease even without specialized skills."

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