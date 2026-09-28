Teenager hacks open Microsoft database with 17 trillion total rows and 25,000 user accounts — custom AI bot and lack of JWT token validation yields a fruitful trove, earns $5,000 bug bounty

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I guess that purely technically, the JWT token authorization was there.

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(Image credit: Getty Images)

What do you get when you cross a bored teenager with free time and excellent computer skills? A hack of a Microsoft database with trillions of records on hand and 25,000 records of employee data, of course. Future legend hacker Faav poked around Microsoft's supposedly internal Titan analytics platform, eventually finding that its user validation was... sub-optimal.

According to Faav, he's "spent the year hacking Microsoft off and on around school," digging up bugs on the Redmond firm's wares as well as Amazon, Google, Adobe, and others. Much like other hackers, he has his own set of tools, and predictably in this day and age, his sonic screwdriver is Antares, an AI orchestrator bot he concocted for the purpose of scanning and automating boring security legwork.

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Bruno Ferreira
Bruno Ferreira
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Bruno Ferreira is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. He has decades of experience with PC hardware and assorted sundries, alongside a career as a developer. He's obsessed with detail and has a tendency to ramble on the topics he loves. When not doing that, he's usually playing games, or at live music shows and festivals.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • alrighty_then
    The companies need bots to crawl their infrastructure, find such weaknesses, and some day in the future - self-fix or at least provide a suggested fix for a human to accept. But if they get that far, and sell it everywhere, but bounty hunters may be out of a job.
    Reply