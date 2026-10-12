'Unprecedented' Cyberattack cripples supermarket fridges across Europe as hackers activate automatic defrosting  — delivery and store prices also impacted by incident

An ongoing cyberattack has reportedly struck major supermarket chains across Europe, disrupting refrigeration control systems. The attack — which has reportedly seen units set to continuously defrost at 50 degrees Celsius — is also apparently affecting deliveries and in-store pricing powered by electronic shelf labels, La Dépêche reports.

According to the report, "several" major retailers have been targeted by a cyberattack, which has hit Danfoss-made refrigeration controls used by French supermarkets Intermarché, Leclerc, and Coopérative U. Indeed, the latter's president, Dominique Schelcher, has confirmed as of Monday morning that "A cyberattack has been affecting the refrigeration production facilities of several stores in our network since last night." Schelcher said teams had been mobilized to fix the issue and promised an investigation into the incident, which he described as "extremely serious."

Je confirme qu’une cyberattaque touche depuis cette nuit les installations de production de froid de plusieurs magasins de notre réseau @CooperativeU. Nos équipes sont pleinement mobilisées, en lien avec les frigoristes, pour rétablir la situation au plus vite. Une enquête devra permettre de faire toute la lumière sur cette attaque. S’attaquer à des équipements essentiels à la conservation des produits frais et à l’approvisionnement alimentaire des Français est d’une extrême gravité et est inédit. C’est inacceptable.October 12, 2026

The report states the units have had their automatic defrosting systems activate, but that hackers have also configured the function — which normally runs for just two hours a day — into a continuous, forced defrosting cycle with the temperature set to a toasty 50 degrees Celsius. Sources reportedly described "a wave of heat" escaping from fridges and freezers

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Early reports indicate losses are already approaching 300,000 euros, but could run into several million euros nationwide. Separately, NOS in the Netherlands reports that several supermarket chains have been hit with a malfunction due to a cybersecurity incident on Sunday afternoon. Albert Heijn, Etos, and Gall & Gall have had their websites taken down, impacting deliveries. Electronic shelf labels have also been compromised, disrupting in-store pricing. "We have immediately taken measures to protect our IT environment. Part of this involves the preventive temporary shutdown of a number of systems," Albert Heijn said in a statement.

It is unclear at this stage whether the two attacks are related or how widespread either of them is. Belgium's Delhaize chain, which belongs to Albert Heijn, has also reported disruption. Images online show stores in Amsterdam warning customers about price problems, and the suspension of loyalty programs that have also been impacted by the incident.