'Unprecedented' Cyberattack cripples supermarket fridges across Europe as hackers activate automatic defrosting — delivery and store prices also impacted by incident
France, Belgium, and the Netherlands are reportedly affected.
An ongoing cyberattack has reportedly struck major supermarket chains across Europe, disrupting refrigeration control systems. The attack — which has reportedly seen units set to continuously defrost at 50 degrees Celsius — is also apparently affecting deliveries and in-store pricing powered by electronic shelf labels, La Dépêche reports.
According to the report, "several" major retailers have been targeted by a cyberattack, which has hit Danfoss-made refrigeration controls used by French supermarkets Intermarché, Leclerc, and Coopérative U. Indeed, the latter's president, Dominique Schelcher, has confirmed as of Monday morning that "A cyberattack has been affecting the refrigeration production facilities of several stores in our network since last night." Schelcher said teams had been mobilized to fix the issue and promised an investigation into the incident, which he described as "extremely serious."
The report states the units have had their automatic defrosting systems activate, but that hackers have also configured the function — which normally runs for just two hours a day — into a continuous, forced defrosting cycle with the temperature set to a toasty 50 degrees Celsius. Sources reportedly described "a wave of heat" escaping from fridges and freezers
Early reports indicate losses are already approaching 300,000 euros, but could run into several million euros nationwide. Separately, NOS in the Netherlands reports that several supermarket chains have been hit with a malfunction due to a cybersecurity incident on Sunday afternoon. Albert Heijn, Etos, and Gall & Gall have had their websites taken down, impacting deliveries. Electronic shelf labels have also been compromised, disrupting in-store pricing. "We have immediately taken measures to protect our IT environment. Part of this involves the preventive temporary shutdown of a number of systems," Albert Heijn said in a statement.
It is unclear at this stage whether the two attacks are related or how widespread either of them is. Belgium's Delhaize chain, which belongs to Albert Heijn, has also reported disruption. Images online show stores in Amsterdam warning customers about price problems, and the suspension of loyalty programs that have also been impacted by the incident.
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I am beginning to lose sympathy and patience.
They want to be able to track our habits so they can sell the data to advertisers. If they lose more money because of hacking attacks like this than they make by selling our data, they may reconsider their commercial strategy.
I have been looking for a dumb TV recently for my Switch 2. Unable to find anything. They are all "smart", so more spying machines than actual TVs. Thinking that this is also happening to fridges and laundry machines is terrifying.
They can do all that stuff without having to connect to the internet. Just log the data locally and then deal with it on a private server later on. As for smart TVs, just buy one and dont connect it to wifi and dont plug in a lan cable