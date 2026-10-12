'Unprecedented' Cyberattack cripples supermarket fridges across Europe as hackers activate automatic defrosting  — delivery and store prices also impacted by incident

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France, Belgium, and the Netherlands are reportedly affected.

Supermarket fridge
(Image credit: AFP)

An ongoing cyberattack has reportedly struck major supermarket chains across Europe, disrupting refrigeration control systems. The attack — which has reportedly seen units set to continuously defrost at 50 degrees Celsius — is also apparently affecting deliveries and in-store pricing powered by electronic shelf labels, La Dépêche reports.

According to the report, "several" major retailers have been targeted by a cyberattack, which has hit Danfoss-made refrigeration controls used by French supermarkets Intermarché, Leclerc, and Coopérative U. Indeed, the latter's president, Dominique Schelcher, has confirmed as of Monday morning that "A cyberattack has been affecting the refrigeration production facilities of several stores in our network since last night." Schelcher said teams had been mobilized to fix the issue and promised an investigation into the incident, which he described as "extremely serious."

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Stephen Warwick
Stephen Warwick
News Editor

Stephen is Tom's Hardware's News Editor with almost a decade of industry experience covering technology, having worked at TechRadar, iMore, and even Apple over the years. He has covered the world of consumer tech from nearly every angle, including supply chain rumors, patents, and litigation, and more. When he's not at work, he loves reading about history and playing video games.

9 Comments Comment from the forums
  • gamerk316
    Why do these need to be exposed to the Internet, again?
    Reply
  • logainofhades
    Another case of something that shouldn't be online....
    Reply
  • TheyStoppedit
    I have no doubt everyone is asking the same damn thing.
    Reply
  • PEnns
    Again, why???

    I am beginning to lose sympathy and patience.
    Reply
  • hotaru251
    imagine how much $ they lost having these on the internet vs keeping em dumb....
    Reply
  • jp7189
    Monitoring, logging, alerting, and control of temps that directly correlate to spoilage and lost revenue.. yeah.. cant see any reason a multinational supermarket chain would want that... /s
    Reply
  • TechieTwo
    This should be a (late) wake-up call to those that have not been paying attention.
    Reply
  • JayGau
    They want those appliances to be online for a single reason: spyware.

    They want to be able to track our habits so they can sell the data to advertisers. If they lose more money because of hacking attacks like this than they make by selling our data, they may reconsider their commercial strategy.

    I have been looking for a dumb TV recently for my Switch 2. Unable to find anything. They are all "smart", so more spying machines than actual TVs. Thinking that this is also happening to fridges and laundry machines is terrifying.
    Reply
  • TheyStoppedit
    JayGau said:
    They want those appliances to be online for a single reason: spyware.

    They want to be able to track our habits so they can sell the data to advertisers. If they lose more money because of hacking attacks like this than they make by selling our data, they may reconsider their commercial strategy.

    I have been looking for a dumb TV recently for my Switch 2. Unable to find anything. They are all "smart", so more spying machines than actual TVs. Thinking that this is also happening to fridges and laundry machines is terrifying.

    They can do all that stuff without having to connect to the internet. Just log the data locally and then deal with it on a private server later on. As for smart TVs, just buy one and dont connect it to wifi and dont plug in a lan cable
    Reply