US banks scramble to restrict AI agent activity — agents detected accessing customer accounts or even attempting to make transactions in breach of policy

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Banks can't determine if AI agents are working under user instructions or going rogue.

AI agents inside bank accounts
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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A new report claims that major U.S. banks have now detected AI agents accessing customer accounts, and that some are even attempting to make transactions. Axios reports that it’s hard to differentiate between an actual human and an unauthorized bot, which is why some institutions, including Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, JPMorgan, and Wells Fargo, are blocking the technology and changing their terms of service to account for this.

While an AI agent or AI assistant can access an account with a user’s permission and through the use of their login credentials, this often goes against bank policy that requires users to maintain control of their account and not share it with anyone else. One of the fears that executives have is when an AI agent with login access takes unauthorized steps, like spending money or moving funds around without the explicit instructions of the account owner. There have even been situations where an AI agent called the bank directly and took actions independent of direct user command. Even though it wasn’t explicitly told to do that transaction, it considered it a crucial step to accomplish the task assigned to it.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • rgd1101
    should have a settings in the user account to block AI access. if the customer choose to allow it by signing a contract or something, it would be on the customer.
    Reply
  • usertests
    US banks scramble to monetize AI agent activity
    Reply
  • rgd1101
    I think it more cover their butt if customer ai went rouge or hack.
    like it is not fraud if you give your account login information to someone else and they took all your money.
    Reply
  • cknobman
    At my financial institution my account is guarded by a code word that must be spoken before any access or transactions.

    I wonder it that would be protected from an AI agent.

    I have no ATM or debit cards on my account you have to walk up to the counter and do things in person.
    Reply
  • bit_user
    rgd1101 said:
    should have a settings in the user account to block AI access. if the customer choose to allow it by signing a contract or something, it would be on the customer.
    There might be laws in at least some jurisdictions that won't let banks off the hook that easily.
    Reply
  • bit_user
    cknobman said:
    I have no ATM or debit cards on my account you have to walk up to the counter and do things in person.
    Heh, sounds like a new use case for humanoid robots!
    ; )
    Reply