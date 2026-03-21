US Departments of Justice and Defense crush four massive botnets totaling 3,000,000 devices — botnets responsible for a combined 316,000 DDoS attacks globally

The U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) and its network of partners are on quite a roll lately, scoring the third botnet takedown in this calendar month alone. Not content with putting a stake through the hearts of LeakBase and SocksEscort , the DoJ brought offline the combination of networks known as Aisuru, Kimwolf, JackSkid, and Mossad.

The operation took out the command-and-control servers for a total of 3 million devices and had the help of the U.S. Department of Defense, Canada, Germany, and a group of major internet connectivity players, including Akamai, Amazon, and Cloudflare. The Defense Criminal Investigative Service seized multiple domains, virtual servers, and "other infrastructure."