The United States Department of Justice announced today that more than 800 defendants have been charged and over $8 billion in intended victim losses have been recovered in what it describes as the "largest ever" crackdown on scammers and fraudsters in its history. The charges have led to over 400 cases, filed across 85 federal districts, with outcomes including extraditions, guilty pleas, and prison sentences for those involved.

"We are not just going after individual scammers," Fox News reports U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche as saying. "We are dismantling the criminal networks that have been stealing from the American people for far too long."

The push follows President Donald Trump's executive order from March, which required a government-wide crackdown on the kinds of fraud and predatory schemes that people fall victim to each and every day across the country.

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FBI Director Kash Patel also gave details of Operation Blackout, an interagency project that targets international fraudsters running centralized facilities. Patel said that FBI agents, alongside their international counterparts, have dismantled 29 centralized compounds across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The department claims those agents have seized almost $17 billion in funds, that more than 14,000 involved devices have been confiscated, and that 50 "scam actors" have been brought up on U.S. federal charges. The FBI also says its support allowed its foreign partners to arrest or detain more than 320 criminals in foreign jurisdictions.

Perhaps most importantly, these compounds often use human trafficking victims to run online scams. Patel claims that more than 2,200 trafficked workers have been freed as a result of the initiative.

Global scams and hacking are an ongoing problem for the United States and its citizens, not to mention its businesses, big and small. Just last month, more than $5 million in gift cards were stolen from Staples before being used at retailers like Target and Lowes. A Chinese crime ring was behind that attack, which involved more than 15,000 cards.

Earlier this year, a Chinese phishing service was dismantled after it used AI tools to build scam websites linked to almost $2 billion in losses. An October report even detailed a computer, hidden behind a Japanese hotel room fridge, that was responsible for more than 480,000 phishing emails.

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The problem is only likely to get worse as the capabilities and availability of AI tools continue to expand. U.S. banks have scrambled to restrict AI agent activity over concerns about what they could do to customer accounts. Some banks raised the alarm after detecting agents accessing customer accounts and even attempting to process transactions. Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, JPMorgan, and Wells Fargo are among those that have blocked the agents while updating their terms of service accordingly.

That growing threat only emphasizes the fact that the department has much work left to do. The $17 billion seized by the FBI is only a portion of the estimated $68 billion Americans lost to scams in 2025, according to Gallup data, so the ongoing game of cat and mouse between the government and criminal enterprises the world over will only continue.

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