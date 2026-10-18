300-plus local data center bans have only delayed just three US projects — bans 'much more bark than bite,' only 2.3 gigawatts of data centers are held up, versus 38 gigawatts expected online in 2027

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A project-by-project audit finds most moratoriums miss the site, the permit, or the timeline.

Aerial view of Google&#039;s data center campus in New Albany, Ohio
(Image credit: Google)

More than 300 local data center construction moratoriums haven’t had a massive impact on planned buildouts, with only three projects at about 2.3 out of 21 gigawatts (GW) of data centers in moratorium areas likely to be delayed, with a total of 38 GW projected to come online next year, SemiAnalysis shared on X. Per-project audits of the moratoriums indicate that they tend to miss the site, the permit, or the timeline.

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Shane Downing
Shane Downing
Contributing Writer

Shane Downing is a Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware, covering consumer storage, PC hardware, and AI.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • bill001g
    This all really doesn't matter. They are still talking about the buildings and power plants. All this stuff doesn't matter if you can not buy servers to place into the buildings. There are many data centers already built that are on waiting list for stuff like memory that is sold out for more than a year in the future.

    What I don't understand is whatever company is spending the huge money to create these buildings does not also know this. The chip makers are not increasing their capacity so this backlog is just going to increase. That is a lot of money that they likely borrowed to have not actually getting any return on investment for many years in the future. This almost seems like gambling addicts making these "investments"
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