AI data center bans surge past 500 nationwide as local US politicians begin blocking new developments — growing public outrage and bipartisan pushback threaten big tech expansion plans

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Political resistance is growing to new AI developments

A data center under construction
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The number of local bans on new data center developments jumped to over 500 in July, according to recent data. Local politicians in the United States are refusing to approve new data center construction in greater numbers, posing a threat to the expansion required by AI firms to provide the capacity needed to power the new technology. The analysis, conducted by The Information from legal documents and local news reports, shows that this isn’t a partisan issue.

Republican- and Democrat-run states, towns and counties have all begun to block new data center projects, with Texas and New York both prominent entries from both sides of the political divide, and with the majority of the bans appearing in the Midwest and South, according to the report.

Politicians aren’t doing this out of spite, but in response to the growing concern from residents over the impact on communities. Among them are the impact of noise on local residents, as well as the disproportionate impact on public services, including on water and electricity supplies. It follows Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s moratorium on data center approvals in recent weeks until an extensive audit has been conducted of companies looking to hook their new centers up to the Texan power grid.

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The Information’s analysis shows that the bans are growing fast, jumping from 300 in late June to over 500 in July. The ban in Texas is particularly noteworthy due to the state becoming a prominent home for AI data centers. Despite Governor Abbott’s pause, Amazon is still hoping to build a new gas power plant in Pecos County, Texas, to power a data center at the same location. That location is already believed to likely become the single biggest source of environmental pollution in the U.S. once it’s operational.

The rapid growth of new data centers in Texas and nearby states has likely fueled those concerns from residents. The Information reports that most of the bans are in the Midwest and South, with more than 400 restrictions now in place, with nearly three-quarters of the moratoriums approved in July occurring in southern states like Georgia and Florida. Florida, in particular, is quickly stopping new developments, with 14 out of 23 current active restrictions in that state being approved in July, and 15 more under consideration.

Small and big, rural and urban states alike are all seeing political capital used on preventing AI data center expansion. Kathy Hochul, Democrat Governor of New York, recently signed an executive order that paused approval for all data centers consuming 50 megawatts of energy or more. Massachusetts and Nebraska halted tax breaks for developers, while in Colorado, 19 bans are now in place around Denver, and more elsewhere in the state, due to concerns specifically around the impact on the environment and on water usage. In Nashville, Tennessee, a 23-acre data center development next to a zoo, expected to cost up to $700 million, is also facing local and political resistance.

It’s no surprise to see politicians begin to wake up to the public malaise against AI development. Over 70% of Americans are reportedly against more AI data centers, and direct resistance against them is growing, with at least 37 people arrested so far this year for protesting against new developments.

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Ben Stockton
Ben Stockton
Deals Writer

Ben Stockton is a deals writer at Tom’s Hardware. He's been writing about technology since 2018, with bylines at PCGamesN, How-To Geek, and Tom’s Guide, among others. When he’s not hunting down the best bargains, he’s busy tinkering with his homelab or watching old Star Trek episodes.

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • GenericUser2001
    Well, I guess that is why they are considering putting them in outer space then. Solving the technical challenges involved with that may end up being easier than solving the political and legal challenges of building them on the ground.
    Reply
  • poodie13
    At least until they start falling out of orbit ...
    Reply
  • PEnns
    GenericUser2001 said:
    Well, I guess that is why they are considering putting them in outer space then. Solving the technical challenges involved with that may end up being easier than solving the political and legal challenges of building them on the ground.

    More satellite pollution in Low Earth Orbit is all we need right now.

    Maybe they should build a Death Star (aptly named!) just for those centers.....
    Reply
  • DS426
    poodie13 said:
    At least until they start falling out of orbit ...
    ... and crashing into the moon ...
    😬
    Reply
  • alan.campbell99
    Not sure what is meant by demand here when 70-odd percent of compute is for 2 deeply unprofitable AI labs, some neocloud's excess capacity is getting backstopped by Nvidia and some businesses at least are trying to hit the breaks on their token spend once they had to pay the actual unsubsidised costs.
    Reply