AI data center developers begin suing local jurisdictions behind bans and moratoriums —  claims range from officials exceeding authority to violations of due process and equal protection laws

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Developers are pushing back against residents and local governments.

Data center sites
(Image credit: Getty / The Washington Post)

A few AI data center developers have started suing local governments after the latter either denied their application or passed laws that banned or put a moratorium on such developments. According to Bloomberg Law, some of the lawsuits alleged that officials exceeded their authority in banning data centers, while others say that their right to due process and equal protection has been violated by these moratoriums.

“If people just start to say ‘no, we’re never approving data centers anymore,’ especially in locations where they are needed and available, that’s going to be a problem,” John Crossley of K&L Gates LLP told the outlet. One example of this lawsuit is in Hill County, Texas, which was the first county in the Lone Star State to pass a one-year data center ban. The developer sued the local government, alleging that it did not have the authority to pass a ban. This resulted in the rescinding of the law a week after the case was filed, after which the case was dismissed. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott recently passed a moratorium on data center approvals, but it’s unclear if this project is affected or if other affected developers will sue the state government.

We see another case like this where a cryptocurrency mining operation sued Hawkins, Tennessee for banning data centers. It said that its right to due process and equal protection is being violated by the move, even as the county said that developments like this “sap valuable natural resources while spewing both environmental and noise pollution.” Hawkins County lawyers wrote, “In short, data centers take a lot more than they give in a place like Hawkins County.”

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While many AI data center developers argue that they bring in significant benefits to the communities they enter, like tax revenue, construction jobs, and more, it’s widely reported that these projects have placed an unnecessary burden on the residents who live nearby. While Virginia has now required data centers to pay for all dedicated upstream electrical infrastructure that they need, it has only arrived after electricity prices in the PJM Interconnection region already have risen precipitously by as much as 76%.

Multiple Meta data centers have also caused water issues in various regions — from low pressure and muddied water supply to contaminating a city’s water system. Elon Musk’s Colossus data centers are also facing allegations of air pollution, although it has since promised to remove its 69 unpermitted power generators after an on-site 1.2GW power plant has replaced them. One data center in Michigan is also facing a lawsuit for emitting a loud, distressing noise 24/7, with residents saying that “It sounds like someone set up a vacuum, like in your living room.

Even an Amazon data center, which finally received its approval after years of processing and has begun construction recently, is in the middle of a controversy as residents alleged that they only knew about the project after the workers started pouring in the site. One Pennsylvania town offered a solution that protected both its people while allowing a data center project to proceed — it gave 43 specific demands that covered everything from noise, light, and air pollution concerns to water and power use, land use, taxes, and even the decommissioning of the data center. Unfortunately, the developer called these demands “too difficult,” which the council slammed as “approval by tantrum.”

These aren’t isolated reports and have been happening all over the country. This is probably the reason why even the Trump Administration, which has an aggressive AI policy, has made AI hyperscalers, state governors, utility providers, and data center operators agree to the “ratepayer protection pledge” and promise that they will “pay their own way” when it comes to their required infrastructure.

The negative news surrounding data center developments has definitely made it harder for projects like these to get off the ground without opposition. Data centers need to win the approval of their neighbors if they want to get their projects running quickly, but this has gotten exponentially difficult, especially with all the negative publicity that all the other sites have generated.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

11 Comments Comment from the forums
  • bigdragon
    If I, as a homeowner, decided to put a server farm and data center on my property the county would shut me down. It wouldn't matterwhat I planned to abate excessive noise and utility use. I don't have enough money to persuade local officials to let me do what I want. The same should be true for hyperscalers. They shouldn't be able to throw extra money and NDAs around to get what they want despite the strain on the local region.

    Where I live in central Maryland, we're all paying for northern Virginia's data center gluttony. We're not seeing any of the tax revenue benefits though. Those freeloaders down in Loudoun county and neighbors demand that we carve up our properties with transmission lines, pay more for electricity and especially for delivery fees, and pollute our air with power plants because they built more data centers than they can support. Meanwhile they benefit from golden sidewalks, perfectly-timed traffic lights, extra-wide lanes, and a McLaren for everyone. (obvious sarcasm is obvious)
    Reply
  • SkyBill40
    To hell with these clowns. It's clear people don't want them in their areas and given the negative environmental impacts they create, it's no surprise the feelings against them are strong. And it's pretty comical to hear that a city council, who controls what goes on in their city, is being sued for overstepping or overreach.

    There is a huge complex near me currently comprising 7 large buildings, with more under construction (thankfully not within earshot - I'd have to drive there but it's close enough). I feel bad for the communities which are within that proximity. The only buffer (or restriction) to keep developers from building more in that corridor is the reservation. Makes me wonder if they'd be willing to sell off some of it or lease it for additional revenue as they have before? Man, I hope not.
    Reply
  • Sievaniel
    So the data centers are saying they are being treated unfairly with the bans. Yet they are using the government to force Eminent Domain to secure land for said data center and there isn't a way to fight back. Rules for thee but not for me.
    Reply
  • Tiz.io
    I don't understand why these DCs need to be built anywhere near people are. Fiber is cheap, especially compared to the full infrastructure cost. Stick them in some wasteland, not looming over neighborhoods.
    Reply
  • chaos215bar2
    SkyBill40 said:
    thankfully not within earshot
    Maybe not "earshot", but that doesn't mean the noise pollution it's creating doesn't have an impact.

    Benn Jordan did a series of videos on infrasound on YouTube, including from datacenters. Worth checking out. They're probably the best researched information I've seen on the topic.
    Reply
  • Sievaniel
    Tiz.io said:
    I don't understand why these DCs need to be built anywhere near people are. Fiber is cheap, especially compared to the full infrastructure cost. Stick them in some wasteland, not looming over neighborhoods.
    Part of me wants to say latency and access to water. We can build them out in the wastelands, but it makes it significantly harder to cool them without the infrastructure in place. That's why they choose neighborhoods because it has already been done and they just want to piggy back off the taxpayer funded ecosystem without paying to run new crap.
    Reply
  • vanadiel007
    Tiz.io said:
    I don't understand why these DCs need to be built anywhere near people are. Fiber is cheap, especially compared to the full infrastructure cost. Stick them in some wasteland, not looming over neighborhoods.

    And the power in these wastelands would come from where?
    Reply
  • alan.campbell99
    With respect to alleged construction jobs, AFAIK a lot of these jobs would be outside workers brought in not necessarily local companies? At least in terms of the internal compute fit out I would think. After that, probably a minimal number of onsite staff and security.
    Reply
  • Scase15
    vanadiel007 said:
    And the power in these wastelands would come from where?
    And this is our problem how?
    Reply
  • bill001g
    vanadiel007 said:
    And the power in these wastelands would come from where?
    From the old coal mine that they built it near :). People scream about the power so the data centers build power plants onsite. Now they scream about the pollution from that power plant.

    Even if they used solar and wind then they would claim it was killing the rare birds or something.

    They could propose a data center 100 miles away from the nearest city say in montana and you would still have someone find something to complain about.

    The new complaint will be all the abandoned data centers when someone wins the AI race and the rest close.
    Reply