Data centers are often envisioned as wide, sprawling complexes located in suburban or rural sites where land is cheaper and there are fewer people. But The New York Times says that some developers are looking towards vertical developments so that they could put these facilities right at the heart of urban development, keeping them close to where compute demand is high. New York University researchers determined that 97% of data centers are located within the urban core of a city or within its outskirts, while the remaining 3% are often located within 8.5 miles from its edge.

As businesses increase their use of cloud computing and digital services, like AI, financial trading, telehealth, and more, some data center developers propose building them directly among high-rise towers to put them close to their customers. Since space is at a premium in these districts, these sites have no choice but to build up or repurpose space in existing skyscrapers for AI servers.

Building a vertical data center comes with its own challenges, though, especially with pre-existing buildings. Servers and other equipment are heavier than the typical furniture, office equipment, and people that most towers are built for, meaning floors that will house this hardware may have to be retrofitted to take the added weight into account. Developers would have to install heavy-lift elevators to install and maintain them. There’s also the issue with heat, especially for AI data centers — single-story facilities could spread the entire cooling system across a wide footprint, but vertical builds would have to stack them on top of each other. As heat naturally rises, this could make cooling a bigger challenge for servers located at upper floors. This could also mean that the tower is potentially throwing out large amounts of hot air in a tight urban space.

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Noise is also something that data centers developers have to deal with, especially in commercial areas where companies pay a premium. Multiple data centers are already facing complaints from their residential neighbors because of the constant noise that they generate. However, busy city streets, major thoroughfares, and construction activity are already noisy, with sound levels ranging between 60 to 85 dB, so putting one in a noisy downtown area may make it less noticeable. Nevertheless, developers might still face resistance, especially if they have residential apartments, hotels, mixed-use developments, and premium offices in their immediate vicinity.

Of course, we also cannot ignore AI data centers’ massive power demand, which is one of the main reasons behind the opposition against them. Data centers demand significantly more power than the average office, meaning any project, whether it’s being built from the ground up or refurbishing an existing tower, would face significant engineering and infrastructure challenges. Given the fact that urban centers are already built up, grid operators would likely have a harder time finding space to build the support structures necessary to deliver the power that a data center needs. This adds to the already existing challenges that other data center developers face when it comes to power supply.

Still, that does not mean that vertical data centers are an impossible feat. In fact, land-constrained cities across the world, such as Singapore, Hong Kong, Tokyo, and Taipei, are already operating multi-story data centers. There are also multiple proposals in the U.S., including an 11-story data center in San Jose, California, a 13-story proposal in downtown Los Angeles, a planned conversion of a 12-story, 99-year-old tower in central Chicago, and a rejected proposal for a 20-story site in Kansas City. Despite the massive loss that data center proponents faced during the U.S. midterm elections, projects and proposals are only expected to continue, with investment in the industry expected to hit $32 trillion by 2050.

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