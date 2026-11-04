AI data centers comprehensively defeated at US midterm elections — 45 measures put on the ballot as Americans overwhelmingly vote against developments

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Americans are saying no to data center developments.

U.S. voters during the 2028 midterm elections
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Several counties in the U.S. have put data center concerns on the midterm ballot, and early results show that Americans are overwhelmingly voting against them. According to Data Centers on the Ballot, 33 measures restricting data center development have already won, with six more questions leading. Only one measure in Harwood, North Dakota, which adds an extra review process for industrial projects, including data centers, has failed, while a further five have no posted results. This is a major setback for the Trump administration, which has been pushing for AI development in the U.S., but not a surprising result, as one database has shown that “America hates data centers,” with polls showing that 70% of Americans oppose AI data center build-outs.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • RoLleRKoaSTeR
    This is great news. Too bad I see more warehouses being built where the infrastructure (roads) can't take it. What are these for...storing rubber dog poop from Hong Kong?

    IYGIYGI
    Reply
  • redgarl
    Just pure denial from people who have no clue what they are voting for. Want it or not, datacenters are going to expend elsewhere and americans are going to lose investments, and all this based on misconception or ignorance.

    If you really wanted price of energy to stay low, you should had invest in green energy instead of oil!

    The most ironic is people believing datacenters are DRINKING water when water is only used to cool components in closed loops... welcome to the social media era where critical thinking has been replaced by believes...
    Reply
  • bigdragon
    The data center industry did this to themselves. They thought putting noisy, polluting, energy cost-raising data centers in residential areas would be without consequence. Not only were they wrong, but they also antagonized people against projects that are completely reasonable.

    I hope the results of last night's polls changes the way data centers are built. These things really should be clustered in industrial areas far away from homes. Better yet, put them on the campuses of existing power plants or have a group of them join together to construct a proper power plant instead of fleets of generators.

    One of the limitations of polls is that they provide a binary choice: yes or no. I don't think people are nearly as opposed to data centers as they may seem. In my case, I'm opposed to having my utility bills raised, hearing noise pollution, and breathing air pollution. There are places data centers can go where they don't have those kinds of impacts.
    Reply
  • King_V
    redgarl said:
    Just pure denial from people who have no clue what they are voting for. Want it or not, datacenters are going to expend elsewhere and americans are going to lose investments, and all this based on misconception or ignorance.

    If you really wanted price of energy to stay low, you should had invest in green energy instead of oil!

    The most ironic is people believing datacenters are DRINKING water when water is only used to cool components in closed loops... welcome to the social media era where critical thinking has been replaced by believes...
    You aren't claiming that the AI datacenters are all using closed-loop systems, with none using evaporative cooling, no wastewater discharge and no contamination of said discharged water, and no drawing-down of water tables, are you?

    Are we expected to believe that an industry that starts clearcuttings, starts putting up their centers, and fires up power generators, all WITHOUT getting the permits first, are making an exception to their mad rush when it comes to conserving water?

    And that's not even touching on noise and air pollution, and the "easier to ask forgiveness than to ask permission" approach to setting up data centers.

    Ultimately, for all that, what are they offering? There's borrowing and borrowing, and, somehow, an inability to provide much that's useful without labeling EVERYTHING as AI and shoving it into places where it's not needed.


    @bigdragon has it right. They did this to themselves.
    Reply
  • PEnns
    redgarl said:
    Just pure denial from people who have no clue what they are voting for. Want it or not, datacenters are going to expend elsewhere and americans are going to lose investments, and all this based on misconception or ignorance.

    If you really wanted price of energy to stay low, you should had invest in green energy instead of oil!

    The most ironic is people believing datacenters are DRINKING water when water is only used to cool components in closed loops... welcome to the social media era where critical thinking has been replaced by believes...

    So, all those countless millions of people are stupid / clueless / believe in hoaxes / misinformed / easily duped / influenced by woke influencers etc..... but you are the only one with a brain who knows what's good for the country, heck, for the whole planet?

    The Tech Bros have a an amazing prophet. They should offer you a house in the middle of the largest data center to enjoy life there!!
    Reply
  • alrighty_then
    Generalizing...
    Nobody wants a data center in their backyard.
    ....but...
    Everybody wants AI.

    Solutions? Outsource to poor countries. Sure it may run a little slower but NIMBYs are happy. Or pay extra to build it in space! Such are the tradeoffs.
    Reply