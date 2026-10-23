Amazon bows to local backlash over AI data centers, scraps plans to build four new facilities in Northern Virginia — site to be repurposed for mixed-use and residential development.

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Amazon says that it will instead use the majority of a 122-acre area for mixed-use and residential development following discussions with local officials.

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Amazon will no longer build four new data centers on the site of the George Washington University's campus in Loudoun County, just outside of D.C., and will instead repurpose the majority of the 122-acre space for mixed-use and residential development following significant pushback from the local community. It will also donate 25 acres of the property to Loudoun County to be used for a community arts center and new recreational facility. On top of all that, it'll even give $5 million to the county's fund for housing, reports The Washington Post.

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Oliver Haslam
Oliver Haslam
Contributing Writer

Oliver Haslam has written about technology of all shapes and sizes for over 15 years, both online and in print. He's fascinated by how personal computing continues to change as tower PCs give way to foldable phones and beyond.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • bigdragon
    The article said:
    Back in Loudoun County, officials pointed to what could be achieved when choosing dialog over confrontation. “By choosing dialogue over reflexive disagreement, Loudoun County and Amazon created an opportunity for the County,” Randall reportedly said via statement. “This agreement provides new places for our Loudoun residents to gather, create, and play. And, most importantly to me, we will provide more attainable homes for working families.”
    They're really taking a victory lap over this? Really? This is a simple math. Power grid has zero capacity remaining. Data centers cannot draw power from zero available.

    NoVA (Northern Virginia) is maxed out on energy use. They cannot connect any more data centers to the power grid. This whole region slips in and out of a "power grid emergency" based on the weather. It's so bad that the schools and other public institutions in NoVA constantly lose electricity daily according to news reports. Loudoun physically cannot install any more data centers unless they generate their own power until the new transmission lines in Southern Virginia and Maryland are built. There is no victory here. There is no "dialog" with the community. There is simple math -- you cannot add a power-hungry set of buildings when zero power is available.

    We really need the federal government to step in and force a new power plant to be built in Loudoun. I don't care how loud people scream about their Potomac River views and how a new power plant would ruin them. You people made your bed; now sleep in it. Amazon isn't doing anyone favors here, and Loudoun has not scored a victory. All they did was swap a future data center project for more overpriced luxury housing. Bravo for the Silver Line WMATA transit though -- that is a legit bright spot.
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