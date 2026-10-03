Amazon promises to spend $1 billion on communities close to its data centers, but critics push back — planned spend is just 0.1% of its 2026 AI infrastructure investments

News
By
Published

Some critics say this is nothing but a 'bribe' so that communities would say yes to data centers.

an AWS data center in Virginia
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Amazon announced a new community program called “Built Together,” where the company promised to invest $1 billion over the next five years on data center communities. According to the company blog post, it will provide the funding to the residents while they determine the best use of the funds to be allocated, including projects that reduce electricity bills.

“With Built Together, Amazon will add more than $1 billion over the next five years to what we’re already doing — with communities in the driver’s seat to determine what’s most useful for them across education, job training, energy affordability, water and energy preservation, and local priorities,” AWS CEO Matt Garman wrote. He said that Amazon is focusing on three key issues that matter most to residents living near its data centers: education and workforce pathways, community energy affordability and water solutions, and flexible funding for local priorities with communities in the lead.

Latest Videos FromTom's Hardware
Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

1 Comment Comment from the forums