AWS tells clients to quit Middle East data centers six months after Iranian drone strikes — Amazon offers no recovery timeline as UAE mulls underground data centers [Updated]

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Repairs are underway, but Amazon hasn't said when customers can expect them to be completed.

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Update Wed 16 Sept 11 am ET: This article has been updated to clarify that AWS is undergoing partial recovery operations on its data center in the UAE. In an update to its dashboard, AWS says, "After a thorough assessment, we have determined that we are unable to restore access to the resources and data hosted exclusively in the mec1-az2 Availability Zone. We continue to work on recovering regional resources, as well as zonal resources hosted in the other affected Availability Zones (mec1-az1 and mec1-az3). Since the disruption began in March, most customers have been able to re-establish their operations in other Regions by restoring backups or copying data that remained accessible. AWS Support remains available to help customers who need assistance moving their applications to alternate Regions. We remain committed to supporting our customers in the UAE. We are working on replacing the affected infrastructure and will provide an update on the restoration of our services in the coming months. We have notified the relevant authorities and continue to work with them toward that goal."

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Oliver Haslam
Oliver Haslam
Contributing Writer

Oliver Haslam has written about technology of all shapes and sizes for over 15 years, both online and in print. He's fascinated by how personal computing continues to change as tower PCs give way to foldable phones and beyond.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • nogames
    So, can I buy some cheap ram as it is not needed there anymore :cool:
    Reply
  • urn66
    nogames said:
    So, can I buy some cheap ram as it is not needed there anymore :cool:
    Log-in to your Prime account, there could be some good deals on refurbished memory modules.
    Reply
  • urn66
    Current situation considered, Bahrain could be the worst place to locate a football field sized building with a billion dollars of hardware inside. Iran basically destroyed the US military assets sited in the country, and is unlikely to return.

    Likewise, U.A.E. and Saudi Arabia pose significant risks, have over-extended their finances, and seem to be in a weak position to recover with yet more expensive and elaborate infrastructure to fortify IT/AI datacenters.

    Underground in the desert? Seriously? Send me the plans and I will take a look. Or maybe I can just use Google Earth to track the construction progress.
    Reply