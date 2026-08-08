Amazon circumvents community vote for massive AI data center using 45-year-old rules — Gilroy residents locked out of public comment window

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Surprise, it's a data center!

AWS data center
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The community of Gilroy, California, about 30 miles southwest of San Jose, was surprised when an Amazon data center started construction in their town last month. But as many projects like these have been suffering from opposition and delays across the country, the Wall Street Journal reports that this specific site avoided scrutiny by adhering to local zoning rules set 45 years ago.

Amazon’s Gilroy project sits on a 56-acre piece of farmland between a Walmart Supercenter and the Gilroy Premium Outlets. The company and the city didn’t exactly keep the project secret when it started its application in 2020. In fact, there were disagreements between the tech giant and the city government during the process. The publication noted that some Amazon officials were frustrated by slow permitting progress, which was delayed by at least one year. At the same time, the city pushed back on some of the company’s requests, especially if they were no longer up for discussion.

Roger Wehner, Amazon Web Services vice president of economic development, told WSJ that the site had gone through a long approval process, which required public notices and public-comment periods. However, when Gilroy resident Rosa Rodriguez wanted to state her concern about the damage a data center can do to a region suffering from drought, she was told that the comment period had already lapsed in 2024, long before data centers became a hot topic across the country.

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Gilroy City Mayor Greg Bozzo said that other industrial projects that had a similar scale to the Amazon data center have previously been approved without resistance.

“It didn’t bother them that a food-distribution center came to Gilroy without their engagement, but now it bothers them that a data center is coming to Gilroy without them having the possibility of engagement,” Bozzo said.

Still, he conceded the people are now more aware about data center developments and added, “We…have an opportunity to change the way that we do business in Gilroy. We’re adapting to the times.”

The tech giant also said that it’s engaging more with the community, with Amazon officials claiming that they met residents directly and even hosted an open house where people can ask questions and leave comments. It also addressed fears that the development would cause a water shortage, which other data centers have already caused, saying the company is constructing a wastewater recovery system to supply its water needs and will even build a pipeline to bring wastewater from the source to its plant.

Bozzo also highlighted the benefits that Amazon will bring to the city, especially increased tax revenue, construction jobs, and a million-dollar donation towards a new fire truck. He also pointed out that the tech giant has been giving grants to non-profit organizations in the city, as well as sponsoring the annual Gilroy Garlic Festival.

But at this point, it’s not the Amazon data center the people of Gilroy are having an issue with. Instead, it’s the fact that a major project that has the potential to have a major impact on the community has been approved without the knowledge of many residents.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

15 Comments Comment from the forums
  • ezst036
    You should buy something on Amazon.

    Right now.

    Such wonderful people.
    Reply
  • Arkitekt78
    Such dirty tactics... but par for the course for Amazon.

    Also, that mayor... wow. Someone needs to be recalled...
    Reply
  • hotaru251

    construction jobs

    only whil;e being built then no jobs.
    Reply
  • 3tank
    Well... if anyone has enough of a problem with it then they can mob up and keep it from happening. If the technocrat lackeys dont play fair, why should anyone else
    Reply
  • usertests
    3tank said:
    Well... if anyone has enough of a problem with it then they can mob up and keep it from happening. If the technocrat lackeys dont play fair, why should anyone else
    Sounds illegal. You go first!
    Reply
  • King_V
    It seems that the residents of Salem, Oregon had an interesting way of expressing their displeasure at being ignored.
    Reply
  • HideOut
    Admin said:
    Residents of Gilroy, California, were caught by surprise when an Amazon data center started construction in their city. Negotiations for the project started in 2020, with public comments open until 2024, but it flew under the radar.

    Amazon secretly circumvents community vote for massive AI data center using 45-year-old rules — Gilroy residents locked out of public comment window : Read more
    Dear toms. I know suing google maps is hard, but if you went 30 miles southwest of SJ california you'd pretty much be in the pacific ocean. Gilroy is SOUTHEAST.
    Reply
  • USAFRet
    HideOut said:
    Dear toms. I know suing google maps is hard, but if you went 30 miles southwest of SJ california you'd pretty much be in the pacific ocean. Gilroy is SOUTHEAST.
    Invariably, when someone calls out a person or article for being 'incorrect'....there is an incorrectness in their post.
    Reply
  • russell_john
    “It didn’t bother them that a food-distribution center came to Gilroy without their engagement, but now it bothers them that a data center is coming to Gilroy without them having the possibility of engagement,” Bozzo said.

    Well Bozo (not a typo) food is a necessity, data centers are not. A food distribution center does NOT suck up all the water and electricity in the city and creates many PERMANENT jobs as well as temporary construction jobs.
    Reply
  • alrighty_then
    Seems Amazon followed the laws... Is it 'secretive' because the comment period occurred when no one was talking about data centers? Don't think so, just fortuitous that Amazon got in early. But they aren't THAT lucky to still be talking about it rather than reaping profits six years after the process began.
    Reply