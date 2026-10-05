Amazon warns $68 billion in blocked data centers threatens US AI lead — AWS CEO decries 100 proposed bans, pledges $1B community fund

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Various countries intentionally seeding misinformation in the U.S. about data centers to trick us into slowing down - AWS CEO

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Amazon has issued grave warnings to communities opposing data centers, stating that their actions could cause irreversible damage to the U.S. economy and national security. In a lengthy 3000-word post earlier today, October 2, CEO of Amazon Web Services (AWS), Matt Garman detailed the many benefits of Artificial Intelligence, comparing the technology’s impact on the economy to those of modern transportation systems and the Internet, before attempting to debunk “myths” around data centers and calling on local communities to be more receptive to build-outs as a matter of national urgency. The post also details Amazon's plans to do more for data center host communities through its “Built Together” community investment frameworks.

After outlining AI’s impact and the need for data center buildouts, Garman explained why it was imperative for the U.S. to lead the AI race. “The countries that lead in AI will shape it and get the most from it in the short and long run. The choices we make today will determine that outcome, and a lapse in our nation’s focus or resolve could put us behind, and potentially irreparably so,” he wrote, presenting urgent buildouts as a key factor in leading that race.

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Etiido Uko
Etiido Uko
News Contributor

Etiido Uko is a news contributor for Tom's Hardware covering the latest updates in big tech and the PC industry. He is a mechanical engineer and senior technical writer with over nine years of experience in documentation and reporting. He is deeply passionate about all things engineering and technology, and is an expert in gadgets, manufacturing, robotics, automotive, and aerospace.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Zaranthos
    Same reason why modern nuclear power was blocked for decades. Little crybabies afraid to embrace the future because they're ruled by irrational fear and easily manipulated. There is always a cost to progress, stop acting like all progress requires Utopian perfection. The railroad caused disruptions for some. The interstate highway system as well. Building the modern electric power grid decimated the gas lighting industry and the ice delivery companies along with many other unpopular things at the time. The automobile wiped out the stage coach business among other things. All important advancements that came with a cost.
    Reply
  • cknobman
    Does anyone find it odd, and very concerning, these data centers "have" to be near our communities?

    I mean if we need these data centers for AI and national security why can't they build them out away from everyone on unused land?
    Reply
  • cknobman
    Zaranthos said:
    Same reason why modern nuclear power was blocked for decades. Little crybabies afraid to embrace the future because they're ruled by irrational fear and easily manipulated. There is always a cost to progress, stop acting like all progress requires Utopian perfection. The railroad caused disruptions for some. The interstate highway system as well. Building the modern electric power grid decimated the gas lighting industry and the ice delivery companies along with many other unpopular things at the time. The automobile wiped out the stage coach business among other things. All important advancements that came with a cost.
    Here is your sign.
    That is the most obtuse response I've seen in a long time.
    Reply