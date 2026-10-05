Amazon warns $68 billion in blocked data centers threatens US AI lead — AWS CEO decries 100 proposed bans, pledges $1B community fund

Amazon has issued grave warnings to communities opposing data centers, stating that their actions could cause irreversible damage to the U.S. economy and national security. In a lengthy 3000-word post earlier today, October 2, CEO of Amazon Web Services (AWS), Matt Garman detailed the many benefits of Artificial Intelligence, comparing the technology’s impact on the economy to those of modern transportation systems and the Internet, before attempting to debunk “myths” around data centers and calling on local communities to be more receptive to build-outs as a matter of national urgency. The post also details Amazon's plans to do more for data center host communities through its “Built Together” community investment frameworks.

After outlining AI’s impact and the need for data center buildouts, Garman explained why it was imperative for the U.S. to lead the AI race. “The countries that lead in AI will shape it and get the most from it in the short and long run. The choices we make today will determine that outcome, and a lapse in our nation’s focus or resolve could put us behind, and potentially irreparably so,” he wrote, presenting urgent buildouts as a key factor in leading that race.

Next, Garman addressed growing anti-data center movements that have reportedly blocked data center projects worth $68 billion in the second quarter of 2026 alone, warning that if the 100 data center moratoriums being considered across the country should go through, “the US could be writing its own losing ticket to this race, and the consequences would last generations.” He also pointed out that unlike transportation infrastructure, the comparably critical data center buildout is not funded by taxpayer money, but by private firms.

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The post dismissed many of the concerns about the buildouts as myths, then proceeded to attempt to debunk them. Garman said that, contrary to popular belief, “Data centers actually use very little water relative to other industries,” a position many hyperscalers have repeated. Amazon earlier claimed that its data centers consume only 0.075% of the water Americans use to water their lawns and gardens.

Garman also claims the narrative that data centers are driving up energy bills is “misleading and convenient scapegoating.” He argues that AI is simply precipitating an expansion of power infrastructure that was always bound to happen. “Once we collectively build out this new capacity, again funded by the private sector, it should lead to flat or lower rates in the future for residents living in communities with these expanded grids,” he said. On the other hand, contradictory reports claim that AI data centers trigger a "massive irreversible" 76% electricity price spike. The U.S. House also recently passed a bill that directed regulators to consider making AI data centers pay for grid upgrades to minimize the impact on residents. The bill was eventually rejected in the Senate, with opponents saying it was "toothless" and didn't do enough to protect residents.

Speaking on pollution, Garman says that data centers emitting huge amounts of pollution with their large backup diesel generators is a myth. He claims that while data centers have rarely used backup power in case of a power outage, this is only necessary because many industries depend on the facilities. This claim doesn’t exactly address growing concerns of pollution from gas turbines powering off-grid data centers. Elon Musk recently came under fire for using unlicensed gas turbines at the Colossus data center.

Lastly, Garman said claims that communities do not benefit from data centers are false, citing “considerable tax revenue, positive economic impact, large numbers of good jobs, and education programs” as some of the benefits to the communities where data centers are built. Microsoft pledged to invest $1 billion in local infrastructure improvements in its Hyperion data center community and had reportedly awarded $1.6 billion in contracts to local businesses since construction began, in addition to paying teacher bonuses. As benefits specifically on Amazon’s part, Garman listed an estimated $3 billion in taxes to St. Joseph County, Indiana, over time; more than $1 billion already contributed to communities across the U.S.; thousands of jobs created in building and running the data centers; and education programs with over 10,000 educators and learners enrolled.

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The company says it plans to do more. Through its “Built Together” initiative, Amazon says it will “add more than $1 billion over the next five years to what we’re already doing — with communities in the driver’s seat to determine what’s most useful for them across education, job training, energy affordability, water and energy preservation, and local priorities.”

Garman insists that data centers can’t be separated from the revolutionary impact of AI. U.S. President Donald Trump appears to agree, at least on the “revolutionary impact” aspect, and has repeatedly expressed a desire to maintain a lead over China. On the other hand, data center critics claim that responsible implementation of the build-outs, and not AI itself, is the bone of contention.

Like several industry leaders and hyperscalers, Garman insists that many of the issues were being blown out of proportion, and implied that much of the anti-data center sentiment could be traced to nefarious foreign influence. “With any change, there will be important questions raised, but there will also be misinformation and outright lies, and in the age of social media and 24/7 news, myths take hold faster than ever before. In fact, this buildout is so important geopolitically that there are widespread reports of various countries intentionally seeding misinformation in the U.S. about data centers to trick us into slowing down,” he said.

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