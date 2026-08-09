Amazon’s new 7.65GW Texas AI data center power plant could become the largest source of CO₂ pollution in the US — custom 35-turbine gas plant authorized to emit 33 million tons of annual greenhouse gases

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Company insists it remains committed to 2040 net-zero carbon emission goals

Amazon building
(Image credit: Getty Images / Nathan Stirk)

A new Amazon data center is set to become the single largest source of environmental pollution in the U.S., according to a New York Times report on August 8. The tech giant — which already operates the most data centers worldwide — is reportedly building a natural gas power plant in Pecos County, Texas, to power its new data center at the same site. According to project permits, the plant would generate up to 7.65 gigawatts of power using 35 natural gas turbines. The new plant — which burns natural gas to generate electricity — has been authorized to release 33 million tons of CO₂ annually, more planet-warming gases than any other power plant in the country, says the NY Times report.

Conversely, Amazon had pledged to achieve net-zero carbon emissions across all its global business operations by 2040. The company made the promise in 2019 when it initiated and co-founded The Climate Pledge — a voluntary coalition of over 700 companies and partners — aimed at addressing its own corporate footprint and rallying global supply chains. However, the company has seen its emissions rise each year for the past several years, something analysts attribute to a spike in data centers to support the AI boom. The company is currently building several additional AI data centers globally, including the one that the new gas plant would power in Texas.

Amazon has acknowledged the impact of its intense AI ambitions on its earlier climate pledges but insisted the company remained committed to them, despite obvious struggles. “The world looks different now than when we co-founded the climate pledge,” said Margaret Callahan, an Amazon spokeswoman. Still, “our commitment hasn’t changed,” she said, echoing similar statements by Microsoft, which is struggling to fulfill its 2030 sustainability promise amid carbon-heavy AI expansion, but insists it remains committed to it.

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As detailed in our data center power roadmap, an increasing number of hyperscalers and data center operators are switching from grid connections to dedicated on-site power generation. The “behind-the-meter” moves are being triggered mainly by the long timelines required to set up new power infrastructure to connect new power-hungry data centers to the grid, but also by growing anti-data center sentiments over irreversible hikes in the electricity bills of nearby communities.

While many companies are also pursuing nuclear and renewable energy options — examples being Microsoft’s Three Mile Island nuclear deal and Meta’s agreement to secure up to 1GW of orbital solar energy capacity — gas appears to be the leading preference due to its scalability and speed of availability. The Trump administration has thrown its weight behind such projects for data centers, promoting oil, natural gas, and coal over renewable energy sources.

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Etiido Uko
Etiido Uko
News Contributor

Etiido Uko is a news contributor for Tom's Hardware covering the latest updates in big tech and the PC industry. He is a mechanical engineer and senior technical writer with over nine years of experience in documentation and reporting. He is deeply passionate about all things engineering and technology, and is an expert in gadgets, manufacturing, robotics, automotive, and aerospace.

16 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Why_Me
    Good on Amazon.
    Reply
  • chriswf
    This is so great. I can't think of a better way to punish my future grandchildren and great grandchildren than this.

    They haven't been born yet. But having Amazon do this to their oxygen and water will be a fair punishment for any of their sins. And they're all born sinners!

    Thanks Amazon!
    Reply
  • bill001g
    chriswf said:
    This is so great. I can't think of a better way to punish my future grandchildren and great grandchildren than this.

    They haven't been born yet. But having Amazon do this to their oxygen and water will be a fair punishment for any of their sins. And they're all born sinners!

    Thanks Amazon!
    Just be sure to tell all you kids to use birth control so your future grandchildren and great grandchildren do not exit. They all breath out the extremely toxic and evil CO2.
    Reply
  • Steve Somewhere
    In terms of total CO2 produced this means nothing. Hysteria over CO2 and global warming, climate change, or whatever the hysterics are calling it this week, is getting old. China is putting dozens of massive coal plants online. Why? Because even in the nation that makes the world's cheapest solar panels, sometimes on renewables still can't compete with always on fossil fuel.
    Reply
  • Steve Somewhere
    chriswf said:
    This is so great. I can't think of a better way to punish my future grandchildren and great grandchildren than this.

    They haven't been born yet. But having Amazon do this to their oxygen and water will be a fair punishment for any of their sins. And they're all born sinners!


    chriswf said:
    This kind of hysteria is why climate alarmists are not taken seriously about anything. Just so you know.
    Reply
  • Ferlucio
    bill001g said:
    Just be sure to tell all you kids to use birth control so your future grandchildren and great grandchildren do not exit. They all breath out the extremely toxic and evil CO2.
    I hope both sides of your pillow are always warm
    Reply
  • SmokyBarnable
    Conversely, Amazon had pledged to achieve net-zero carbon emissions across all its global business operations by 2040.
    Before 2040 earth’s surface temperature anomaly will have climbed to 2C, and will be well on the way to 3C - the current pace has accelerated to about half a degree climb per decade. These corporate pledges, as we all know deep down, are complete chicanery meant to make us feel ok about our implicit or explicit support of what big tech is doing in the world.
    Reply
  • jp7189
    The title is overly sensational. Lots of things make more CO2 than this. The article points out this may be the largest CO2 producing power plant. Thats more reasonable.

    Also, nat gas is the only viable source left to the US after all the whiners blocked better technology.
    Reply
  • jp7189
    Ferlucio said:
    I hope both sides of your pillow are always warm
    The previous comment was rather crudely stated, but they may have been alluding to the idea that human respiration counts for roughly 2.5-3 B tons of CO2 per year.
    Reply
  • tommyhardware
    Why_Me said:
    Good on Amazon.
    Why is this good exactly? Lol
    Reply