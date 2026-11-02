'America hates data centers,' new database reveals more than 90% of 10,000 public comments are negative, only 21% mention AI — 73% of meetings had no data center supporters, water is the number one concern

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A new website seeks to distill over 10,000 public comments across more than 410 local governments, and it's bad news for data center builders.

Google&#039;s data center plans in Finland
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As more and more AI data centers are being built across the United States, the backlash is starting to gather pace. Following the recent news that Amazon canceled plans to build four new facilities after a public outcry, a new website seeks to detail how sour public sentiment on the subject has turned. American Sentiment is operated by Prophecy Gov, an AI startup based in San Francisco, and it has turned 10,202 public comments at 417 local government meetings from 2026 into a scrollable collection of facts and figures that will give data center builders nightmares, revealing that more than 90% of public comments on data centers are negative.

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Oliver Haslam
Oliver Haslam
Contributing Writer

Oliver Haslam has written about technology of all shapes and sizes for over 15 years, both online and in print. He's fascinated by how personal computing continues to change as tower PCs give way to foldable phones and beyond.

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • hotaru251
    'America hates data centers,'

    not just the States.....they are hated world wide by the common folk. Only ones who LIKE them are those who benefit from them. (gov/corpo)
    Reply
  • Roland Of Gilead
    Yeah, it's not just the States. It's everywhere. People don't like them. There are many reasons why, not least of which, is the cost for infrastructure being subsidized by the general public. It leaves a bad taste in the mouth and hurts the pocket, bigtime!
    Reply
  • RoLleRKoaSTeR
    These data centers are a boondoggle. Nothing good comes from them and are a waste of resources. And there is no oversight on what they do.
    Reply
  • anoldnewb
    I support data centers except for public subsidies, noise and light pollution, adverse impact on electricity rates and excessive water use for cooling. But yes, I support them.
    Reply
  • helper800
    There seems to be no disambiguation between data centers and AI data centers, so take that into context with the following statements. It is ridiculous how uninformed the common public, and even many members of this forums are on what a 'data center' is, why they exist, how things would be without them, and what problems to local resources they pose.

    This is not even touching on all the misinformation there is about water usage. There are legitimate concerns of water quality in the areas surrounding data centers, but it is affected only during construction.

    General water usage is also way overblown, however, there is a problem with where a lot of the data centers are located given their usage. Putting more stress on the Colorado river, for instance, is turning it into a lake. That river is estimated to stop flowing within the next 10-15 years at current usage rates, and hydropower production is either greatly reduced (70-90%) or shuts down entirely by mid 2027.
    Reply