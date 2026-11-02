'America hates data centers,' new database reveals more than 90% of 10,000 public comments are negative, only 21% mention AI — 73% of meetings had no data center supporters, water is the number one concern

As more and more AI data centers are being built across the United States, the backlash is starting to gather pace. Following the recent news that Amazon canceled plans to build four new facilities after a public outcry, a new website seeks to detail how sour public sentiment on the subject has turned. American Sentiment is operated by Prophecy Gov, an AI startup based in San Francisco, and it has turned 10,202 public comments at 417 local government meetings from 2026 into a scrollable collection of facts and figures that will give data center builders nightmares, revealing that more than 90% of public comments on data centers are negative.

The website notes that, while public comments don't always match the country's true sentiment, it's clear that the discussion around data center buildouts has reached a "fever pitch" of late. That's something borne out by the data, which takes in 48 states and 417 local governments, with 906 public meetings tracked. Of the 10,202 comments, 90.5% were negative, with just 7% saying positive things about the potential for a new data center being built in their backyard. The remaining 2.5% simply asked questions about the subject. A staggering 73% of meetings had no data center supporters whatsoever. Even those who did support the prospect of a data center being built found themselves outnumbered 6:1, according to the stats.

Predictably, a range of concerns were raised in opposition to data centers, with water use being the most common. In May this year, it was reported that a single AI data center project had consumed 29 million gallons of water. It used so much water, in fact, that local residents noticed a drop in water pressure as a result. A month later, Microsoft claimed its new AI data centers use as little water annually as a restaurant. Beyond water consumption, the impact on local quality of life and the lack of transparency around the project made up the top three complaints. These concerns aren't offset by the benefits of building such facilities, with many people saying that they didn't believe that the claimed benefits would ever come to fruition. Perhaps surprisingly, AI and its potential negative effects weren't mentioned in 4/5 of the comments. Just 21% made any mention of AI as a whole.

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Members of the public called out some of AI's biggest players when arguing against data centers, including Google, Amazon, Meta, and Microsoft. Concerns also turned personal, with SpaceX/xAI CEO Elon Musk by far the most mentioned during meetings, followed by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Notably, Palantir's Peter Thiel was third, ahead of Meta's Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos when discussing Amazon.

At a time when the United States may seem more divided than ever, the lack of desire for local data centers appears to be a thoroughly bipartisan issue. Red and blue counties oppose the prospect at almost exactly the same rate, although rural counties raised different issues than urban and suburban ones. The former most commonly worried about the impact on a community's character, farmland, and property rights. Commenters in urban and suburban areas raised the issues of transparency, government distrust, air pollution, and utility bills more often. Pollution is one issue that has been raised previously — a report earlier this month warned that U.S. data centers could wipe out 15 years of progress in greenhouse gas emissions.

There was one group of people largely in favor of new data centers, however. 79% of commenters who said they were union workers were in favor of data centers. Conversely, just 3% of property owners and 3% of residents agreed. Even just 40% of data center workers were in favor of actual data centers, according to the figures.

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