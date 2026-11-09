Anthropic skips six-year waitlist with massive $3.4 billion gas turbine generator deal — firm takes over OnePWR's orders, secures 1.7GW of capacity to power AI data centers

News
By
Published

Anthropic takes over Caterpillar generator orders as AI companies increasingly secure their own electricity supplies

Texas Data Center
(Image credit: Getty / Bloomberg)
4

Anthropic, the AI company behind Claude, has agreed to spend $3.4 billion securing 1.7 gigawatts (GW) of gas-fired generators for its AI data centres, taking over equipment orders originally placed with Caterpillar by Texas-based supplier OnePWR Solutions. According to Reuters, the agreement was reached in late September, and also covers the engineering and construction work needed to install the equipment. Anthropic is not buying OnePWR itself. Instead, it is taking over the supplier's existing generator commitments, which were placed roughly two years ago but required additional financing. By taking over the existing orders, Anthropic avoids having to start from scratch and wait for Caterpillar to find another larger order into its production schedule. That timing matters too, as larger orders for large gas turbines and generators are piling up, and manufacturers are struggling to keep up with demand, especially from AI companies.

Latest Videos FromTom's Hardware
Newton Gitonga
Newton Gitonga
Freelance Writer

Newton Gitonga is a tech journalist covering gadgets, PC hardware, AI, data centers, and the wider tech industry. His interest in technology started early, taking apart things around the house to see how they worked, often to his dad’s frustration. His curiosity sometimes got the better of him, including a few failed attempts to fix laptops, one of them a gifted Dell XPS. He has previously written for Notebookcheck, ZyCrypto, CoinCentral, and Crypto News Flash.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • S58_is_the_goat
    What's next? OpenAI taking over coal plants?
    Reply
  • Arkitekt78
    🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️
    Reply
  • King_V
    S58_is_the_goat said:
    What's next? OpenAI taking over coal plants?
    Honestly, it wouldn't surprise me in the slightest.

    What the AI companies are doing is akin to them having seen the excessive power-use of the crypto-craze, and saying "Hold my beer."
    Reply
  • farmerfreddy91
    I don't think most people realize just how much 1 Gigawatt is. That's enough to run 500,000 homes at 20kW each...
    Reply