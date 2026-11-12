Struggling marijuana farmers pivot to becoming AI data center sites to escape falling weed revenue — existing water and power infrastructure makes cultivation sites ideal for decentralized ‘mini data center nodes’

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an indoor marijuana growing facility in California
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The AI data center boom is bringing hope to struggling cannabis farmers as they face increased competition, costs, and taxes amid reduced demand for marijuana. According to Arizona Public Media, the cannabis industry is in decline, with sales peaking in 2024 and oversupply driving prices down. And now, several growers are considering selling their cultivation facilities or converting them into “mini data center nodes.” These facilities already have many of the ingredients needed for AI data centers, such as the increasingly hard-to-get supply of electricity and water infrastructure.

"For some reason, there's a lot more cannabis grown in Arizona than Arizonans use. And so, a lot of folks are getting out of that business, like myself, at least on the cultivation side. But these facilities can potentially be repurposed to be mini data center nodes," Moe Asnani, the former owner of two Tucson D2 Dispensaries, told the public broadcaster. He also added, "The whole idea is if you create these smaller nodes where people control their own data, where they're not at the mercy of other people's updates and things like that — that's kind of where the idea came in, because I believe in decentralization."

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.