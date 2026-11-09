China builds massive 800-megawatt AI data center campus to rival US Stargate project — Galaxy campus delivers first 120 megawatts in a year at one-fifth the cost

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China's 800MW AI campus takes on Stargate with wind power, batteries and 800V DC

OpenAI data center
(Image credit: Getty / Brandon Bell)
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China is building an 800MW AI data center campus in Inner Mongolia that could challenge the economics of America's Stargate project, according to a new report from SemiAnalysis. Envision has built the first 120 MW of Galaxy AI data center campus in less than a year, a cost the researchers put at just one-fifth of comparable US projects, after visiting the site in September.

But getting the buildings up is only half of the battle. AI data centers need enormous amounts of electricity, and Envision is taking an unusual route to secure it— building its own wind farms and battery storage alongside the computing facility.

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Newton Gitonga
Newton Gitonga
Freelance Writer

Newton Gitonga is a tech journalist covering gadgets, PC hardware, AI, data centers, and the wider tech industry. His interest in technology started early, taking apart things around the house to see how they worked, often to his dad’s frustration. His curiosity sometimes got the better of him, including a few failed attempts to fix laptops, one of them a gifted Dell XPS. He has previously written for Notebookcheck, ZyCrypto, CoinCentral, and Crypto News Flash.

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