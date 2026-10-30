Google hit with criminal probe over unapproved AI data center deforestation — 816 acres of forest destroyed in Finland as wolves flee into local villages, facility threatens 40% power bill hikes

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The local Fins have a reputation for their low propensity for data center protests, but they are being tested.

Muhos, Finland
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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A criminal investigation into the environmental damage caused by Google’s Finnish subsidiary has been launched. Tuike Finland Oy is being investigated after five complaints were received regarding the Muhos data center project, according to an official police statement published today [machine translation].

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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
News Editor

Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.