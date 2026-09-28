Data center developer offers $10,000 checks to 4,500 households if the 1,300-acre facility is approved — locals push back over noise and 'bribe' concerns

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Report says that many residents are rejecting the offer due to fears of noise, falling property values, and mistrust.

Data Center
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NorthPoint Development wants to build a data center on 1,300 acres in the Pocono foothills, near Hazle Township, Pennsylvania. As well as seeking to charm the local government with various funding packages, it has proposed paying checks of $10,000 per household. Despite the Pennsylvania town’s median income of $60,000, the offer isn’t being warmly welcomed by locals, reports the Wall Street Journal. Those interviewed were widely against the data center development plans and cited several reasons for being averse to accepting the payout. The major concerns regarded potential impacts on property values, the specter of noise pollution, and a distrust of both the AI moguls and local government representatives.

Offer letters began to be received by Hazle Township back in June. The WSJ recently talked to several residents about NorthPoint’s $10,000 offer. While some say the $10,000 would be handy, it couldn’t find many residents who were “eager to welcome the data center for the payout,” in the journal’s words. We’d point out that opinion polling can often be inaccurate, as what people say and what they do, voting-wise, doesn’t always line up.

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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
News Editor

Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • hotaru251
    1 time payments shouldnt ever be accepted.
    Make it quarterly payments for a decade & guarantees of taking feedback serious and if they do nothing they are massively fined until they do so.
    Reply
  • ferdnyc
    In fairness, Hazle Twp residents only feel like the offer is a bribe because it's totally a bribe.
    Reply
  • Marlin1975
    That 10k will not cover the lost value in property let alone higher cost for power, long-term cleanup when it closes, noise, etc....
    Reply
  • SkyBill40
    Ah, yes. The ol' "Appeal to their wallet rather than their sensibilities" approach. Shocker.
    Reply
  • MyUserNameWas
    Be forewarned!! Since data center was built our power goes out or throttles on/off multiple times a week. We are in Boise ID area.
    Reply