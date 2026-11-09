Bizarre AI chip demo uses butter to highlight how new chip runs 40 degrees cooler than the competition — competing chips melt butter TIM in strange new dairy-based benchmark, Deepx processor impresses with low thermals

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South Korean chip startup DEEPX says its new AI chip will be at the heart of upcoming Hyundai robots.

DEEPX butter won&#039;t melt
(Image credit: DEEPX video clip shown by CNBC)
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Processors generating excess heat play a significant part in contemporary data center design, cost, and resource use. However, things could be vastly different if AI chips were more efficient and ran far cooler. South Korean chip startup DEEPX, recently featured by CNBC, thinks its AI chip designs are the answer. DEEPX demonstrated its DX-M1 processor’s cool-running capabilities in a bizarre new dairy-based thermal benchmark. While rival chips caused a knob of butter to sizzle in seconds, atop the DEEPX solution, the butter block remains solid.

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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
News Editor

Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • TechieTwo
    What a disappointment... People were use to frying eggs on Pentium III CPUs and now it's going away. ;)
    Reply
  • IamKindaRetarded
    would it be surprising that this is completely meaningless without any context? In the same sense, I can also make an 8bit microcontroller run a CNN-based neural network, and that wouldn’t even need half a watt and I can buy it with 1 dollar. LOL.
    Reply
  • JTWrenn
    TechieTwo said:
    What a disappointment... People were use to frying eggs on Pentium III CPUs and now it's going away. ;)
    That type of demo would be WAY too expensive now.
    Reply
  • PEnns
    Just like in the kitchen with cooking: When in doubt use butter, it improves / fixes / solves every problem.
    Reply