Elon Musk wants to build a s $24 billion gas-powered AI supercomputer in Texas company town — massive 10 gigawatt site goes up for approval in December, but could face headwinds from new governor

News
By
Published

Building a data center in a company town could mean less resistance.

Starbase road sign with construction in the background
(Image credit: Getty Images)
0

Starbase, Texas, which hosts SpaceX’s Starship rocket program, has just posted a notice of a public hearing for a gas-fired power plant and supercomputing facility within the corporate limits of the city. The project has an initial cost of $24 billion and will apparently be owned by SpaceX. Bloomberg reports that the project could face resistance from incoming Texas governor Gina Hinojosa, who campaigned against approving new data centers until the state's legislature has enacted stronger protections against potential harms from those projects.

Until now, Elon Musk's SpaceXSI has been building out its Colossus I and Colossus II data centers near the Mississippi-Tennessee border, but those projects have faced backlash, attracting a lawsuit from area residents that aims to curb the pollutants produced by the large number of gas turbines required to power those facilities.

Latest Videos FromTom's Hardware
Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.