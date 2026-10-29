Elon Musk's SpaceX buying out 418 homes near flagship AI data center, but only if they drop participation in lawsuit — report claims the company is targeting an entire neighborhood, but will only buy from people who don't pursue noise pollution complaints
18 homeowners have reportedly agreed to the deal already.
SpaceXSI, Elon Musk’s data center business powering Grok, is reportedly buying 418 properties in Colonial Hills, Southaven, which sits about half a mile from the powerplant that the company will use to power its data centers in the area. According to The Guardian, real estate agents have been going door to door, offering owners deals on behalf of the company provided that they do not join a class-action lawsuit over the noise pollution coming from the gas turbines that power its GPUs.
MZX, the SpaceXSI subsidiary that operates the Colossus II site, circulated an open letter to nearby residents, saying that it “requires property for its business purposes,” with Southaven mayor Darren Musselwhite saying that they will be used to house SpaceXSI staff that the company will need as it expands operations. Musk himself is reportedly staying in the area in an Airstream trailer four nights per week to personally oversee the data center build-out needed to power Grok AI.
The bigger issue here, though, is the requirement that sellers must sign an agreement that prevents them from joining the ongoing case against the company for noise pollution. The Colossus 1 and 2 sites have been in hot water since they started operating, primarily for their use of unpermitted turbines and the air pollution that they bring. SpaceXSI has since promised that it will remove all its unpermitted turbines in a year, especially as its 1.2-gigawatt powerplant comes online. However, this apparently hasn’t resolved the noise pollution issue that the community has been complaining about.
“It sounds like an airplane engine but it’s continuous, it’s incredibly loud. I’ve been woken up at 2am by it, I’ve been woken up at 3am by it. I sometimes have to just get away from it because it makes me so angry,” piano teacher Elizabeth Rose, who lives a couple of miles from the site, told the publication. One of the plaintiffs in the class-action, Jason Haley, also said to The Guardian, “There’s a high-pitched hum and then another sound like an airplane over your house. It’s been so torturous I can’t sleep; I just leave the house or turn on some music until I fall asleep completely exhausted. It drives you insane. You also lose hope because you’re being ignored or dismissed. There’s no escape.”
The company has denied all the allegations against it, saying that it has adjusted its power output and installed sound-dampening walls to reduce the impact on the neighborhood. Musselwhite also said that city monitors have not detected the site breaching the local ordinance limit of 70 decibels, although some experts say that persistent noise as low as 50 decibels could have adverse health impacts.
Opposition against the noise pollution and Musk’s purchases aren’t unanimous, though. Some residents aren’t as affected by the noise pollution, while local businesses are experiencing increased activity. Other people have also agreed to sell just so they could get away from the noise. The mayor says that the buyout isn’t intended to turn Colonial Hills into a company town. “The buyout has multiple purposes which are to provide homes for some employees and a goodwill gesture from a good corporate citizen for those who perceive the industrial development near them as negative,” Musselwhite said.
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Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.
Normally companies and governments offer a joke of a "fair market value" for homes though. I doubt they're actually paying replacement costs. I wouldn't be surprised if some data center builders made agreements with or acquired home builders in the near future as a way to minimize costs to relocate affected households. Maybe pointing to a new build and telling XAI to buy that for you would work -- a trade of sorts.
I definitely understand those who think the offers are not enough or want to preserve some sort of sentimental value or family asset. Personally, I don't trust the people in charge (at all levels) to make it right or make you rich following the lawsuit.
Even moreso vindictive to only offer buy outs to people who aren't complaining, which makes it smack of being a punishment.
On the other hand, I have little doubt that the buyout offers are handsome indeed. Someone is going to leak an offer to the press if its really offensive, so there would have to be media savvy involved in the whole ordeal.
SpaceX can save a few thousand dollars to spend millions dealing with unscrupulous journalists, or SpaceX can offer 25% above and save millions beating the gotcha journalists at their own deceptive games.
Don't misunderstand me.......... I think SpaceX has a real shot at being stupid here. Not everybody has the necessary media savvy to think forward that way. SpaceX may very well offer piddly buyouts and spend years dealing with the chaos afterwards in headline after dishonest headline.
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