A chemical spill at a SpaceXAI facility in Southaven saw the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) get involved, with between 5,000 and 6,000 gallons of propylene glycol confirmed to have spilled. The chemical is a heat transfer fluid used in a variety of products, such as antifreeze. The chemical ultimately found its way into a drainage ditch, but MDEQ has told residents that there is no immediate threat to their health or safety, according to local news reports.

However, it has also been confirmed that water samples will be collected for further laboratory analysis while workers continue to clean the area and monitor for any further issues. It's also been reported that the chemical was contained to the drainage ditch and did not reach the nearby Horn Lake Creek.

It hasn't been a great November for SpaceXAI in Southaven. Earlier this month, it suffered a setback in a lawsuit over pollution in the area caused by its data center. The April 2026 suit targets the company's gas-powered power plant, which is used to supply power for its facility in the Greater Memphis area. It's argued that 27 gas turbines were installed without obtaining the required permits. It's also alleged that the plant could emit more than 5,000 tons of nitrogen oxides and 47 tons of formaldehyde — a cancer-causing chemical — annually. The company has tried to classify the turbines as mobile units to get around the issue, but a judge rejected that manoeuvre.

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Clearly aware of the local sentiment towards its presence, SpaceXAI offered a 50% Starlink discount to anyone living near its two Memphis data centers. It also said that it would waive the hardware cost, saving customers $349. SpaceXAI said that, between late June and early September, around 2,000 residents of the greater Memphis and Southaven area had signed up for Starlink connectivity.

It was also recently announced that the City of Memphis was ready to make its first major investment as part of its new Community Benefits Ordinance, a fund that uses revenue from SpaceXAI's Colossus 1 facility. Almost $3.3 million will be pumped back into the city to help with housing and neighborhood improvements.

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