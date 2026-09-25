Elon Musk's SpaceXAI to add another 660,000 AI GPUs this year, nearing a total of 1.44 million in operation — firm is building 1.2-gigawatt power plant to bring systems fully online

The end goal is finally in sight for Elon Musk, nearly two years after he announced plans to expand the Colossus supercomputer to over a million GPUs. The billionaire said on X that 220,000 Nvidia GB300 GPUs will be operational by next week, with another 220,000 coming online in November. He also added that another 220,000 units will come online by late December “if we get lucky.”

Colossus 1 is 150k H100, 50k H200 and 30k GB200. Colossus 2 is 110k GB200 and 440k GB300. Another 220k GB300 will be fully operational next week and another 220k in November. If we get lucky, yet another 220k GB300 by late December.September 25, 2026

These numbers would add to the 110,000 GB200 and 440,000 GB300 GPUs already operating at Colossus 2, plus the 150,000 H100, 50,000 H200, and 30,000 GB200 GPUs at Colossus 1. This would bring SpaceXAI’s GB300 GPUs to 1.1 million units, with its total GPUs in operation to 1,440,000 units. This is quite an achievement, especially given that the company is behind its rivals by several years — SpaceXAI is only three years old, while Anthropic and OpenAI are six and ten years old, respectively. Interestingly, the Colossus 1 site, which features a combination of Hopper and Blackwell GPUs, is inefficient for training Grok, so Musk rented it out to Anthropic for inference instead. On the other hand, Colossus 2 solely uses Blackwell GPUs, ensuring that there won’t be any bottlenecks.

While Elon Musk essentially begged for Jensen Huang to give him these GPUs, getting his hands on them isn’t currently the hardest part. One of the biggest issues facing data center build-outs right now is power, and SpaceXAI solved this by bringing its own. This has resulted in some controversies with the surrounding neighborhood, ending in a lawsuit against the company for running unpermitted gas turbines. It has since promised to remove them, but only over a span of one year as its own 1.2-GW power plant comes online.

Latest Videos From Tom's Hardware Watch full video here:

Running a million GPUs or more on a single site is an impressive achievement, but SpaceXAI isn’t the only one trying to reach this goal. Broadcom said in 2024 that it has three hyperscale customers gunning for this target by 2027 but didn’t mention who these customers were. As for Elon Musk, the 1-million-GPU target is just the beginning. He said that SpaceXAI will grow its data center capacity sevenfold by 2027, and he’s even aiming for 50 million H100-equivalent GPUs by 2030. These data centers won’t be limited to the ground as well, with SpaceX planning to launch an Orbital Data Center System with a million satellites, despite Jensen Huang saying that it’s a “dream” for now.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news, analysis, & reviews in your feeds.