Elon Musk's SpaceXAI to add another 660,000 AI GPUs this year, nearing a total of 1.44 million in operation — firm is building 1.2-gigawatt power plant to bring systems fully online
That's a lot of GPUs.
The end goal is finally in sight for Elon Musk, nearly two years after he announced plans to expand the Colossus supercomputer to over a million GPUs. The billionaire said on X that 220,000 Nvidia GB300 GPUs will be operational by next week, with another 220,000 coming online in November. He also added that another 220,000 units will come online by late December “if we get lucky.”
These numbers would add to the 110,000 GB200 and 440,000 GB300 GPUs already operating at Colossus 2, plus the 150,000 H100, 50,000 H200, and 30,000 GB200 GPUs at Colossus 1. This would bring SpaceXAI’s GB300 GPUs to 1.1 million units, with its total GPUs in operation to 1,440,000 units. This is quite an achievement, especially given that the company is behind its rivals by several years — SpaceXAI is only three years old, while Anthropic and OpenAI are six and ten years old, respectively. Interestingly, the Colossus 1 site, which features a combination of Hopper and Blackwell GPUs, is inefficient for training Grok, so Musk rented it out to Anthropic for inference instead. On the other hand, Colossus 2 solely uses Blackwell GPUs, ensuring that there won’t be any bottlenecks.
While Elon Musk essentially begged for Jensen Huang to give him these GPUs, getting his hands on them isn’t currently the hardest part. One of the biggest issues facing data center build-outs right now is power, and SpaceXAI solved this by bringing its own. This has resulted in some controversies with the surrounding neighborhood, ending in a lawsuit against the company for running unpermitted gas turbines. It has since promised to remove them, but only over a span of one year as its own 1.2-GW power plant comes online.
Running a million GPUs or more on a single site is an impressive achievement, but SpaceXAI isn’t the only one trying to reach this goal. Broadcom said in 2024 that it has three hyperscale customers gunning for this target by 2027 but didn’t mention who these customers were. As for Elon Musk, the 1-million-GPU target is just the beginning. He said that SpaceXAI will grow its data center capacity sevenfold by 2027, and he’s even aiming for 50 million H100-equivalent GPUs by 2030. These data centers won’t be limited to the ground as well, with SpaceX planning to launch an Orbital Data Center System with a million satellites, despite Jensen Huang saying that it’s a “dream” for now.
Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news, analysis, & reviews in your feeds.
Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox.
Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.
-
DS426Quit saying "online" -- what does that mean exactly? They are installed and now powered on for the first time, actually starting utilization for AI training or inference, or what? The market demands so much AI compute allegedly, so what are those compute numbers?Reply
-