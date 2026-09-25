Elon Musk's SpaceXAI to add another 660,000 AI GPUs this year, nearing a total of 1.44 million in operation — firm is building 1.2-gigawatt power plant to bring systems fully online

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That's a lot of GPUs.

Nvidia
(Image credit: Nvidia)

The end goal is finally in sight for Elon Musk, nearly two years after he announced plans to expand the Colossus supercomputer to over a million GPUs. The billionaire said on X that 220,000 Nvidia GB300 GPUs will be operational by next week, with another 220,000 coming online in November. He also added that another 220,000 units will come online by late December “if we get lucky.”

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • DS426
    Quit saying "online" -- what does that mean exactly? They are installed and now powered on for the first time, actually starting utilization for AI training or inference, or what? The market demands so much AI compute allegedly, so what are those compute numbers?
    Reply