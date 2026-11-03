Elon Musk's xAI installs eight converted jet engines to power Mississippi data center — permits allow 25 percent higher limit for pollutants, concerns raised over carbon monoxide

News
By
Published

Carbon dioxide-spilling converted turbines have been installed in a Mississippi xAI data center despite the known health risks.

A shot looking up at the waves upon waves of yellow Ethernet cables connecting the xAI Colossus cluster to itself. Multiple layers of excessively wide cable runs are recessed into the ceiling.
(Image credit: ServeTheHome)
1

Elon Musk's xAI is using eight converted jet engine turbines to power a Mississippi data center. While the generators have the required state-level permission and permits, there remain concerns about the impact they could have on the local environment. The permits allow for a 25% higher limit in pollutants known as volatile organic compounds, but those compounds, paired with the expulsion of carbon monoxide, have environmentalists warning that the use of jet engines to power data centers is a step in the wrong direction. The New York Times reports that the Southern Environmental Law Center has already challenged Mississippi's decision to approve the turbines for use at xAI's data center.

Latest Videos FromTom's Hardware
Oliver Haslam
Oliver Haslam
Contributing Writer

Oliver Haslam has written about technology of all shapes and sizes for over 15 years, both online and in print. He's fascinated by how personal computing continues to change as tower PCs give way to foldable phones and beyond.

1 Comment Comment from the forums