EV charging company plans to deploy 100,000 Nvidia GPUs in pods at its roadside sites across the US — aims to offer ‘world’s first edge inference compute network using idle EV charging capacity’

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We hope charging location security will be adequate with up to 48 Nvidia Hopper or Blackwell Ultra GPUs worth roughly $2M+ in each pod.

A Latient Pod at an EV charging station
$2M+ of GPUs inside (Image credit: Xeal)

EV charging firm Xeal plans to use its existing U.S. network to deploy the “world’s first edge inference compute network using idle EV charging capacity.” The big idea is that it already has 1,600+ locations and 200MW of permitted, installed electrical infrastructure, so it aims to “deploy over 100,000 NVIDIA GPUs” at these sites. Thus it has developed Latient Pods (pictured), with each containing up to 48 Nvidia Hopper or Blackwell Ultra GPUs. We hope charging location security will be adequate to keep thieves away from these cabinets, as they are probably worth $2M+ each.

Nikhil Bharadwaj, co-founder and CEO of Xeal, explained that Latient Pods can deliver inference compute today while new data centers are still being built. “Latient is the fastest way to bring new compute online, tapping already permitted and grid-connected, yet idle energy capacity, located right where it's needed for ultra-low latency, with no water hookup requirements,” highlighted the exec. Grid interconnect is said to be one of the trickiest things for those looking to bring new compute online, but Xeal’s EV charging sites, which “typically operate at less than 10% of permitted capacity,” can deliver processing power via a distributed network across a metropolitan area.

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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
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Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.