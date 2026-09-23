China's ByteDance gained access to over 2,000 Nvidia B200 chips through Norway data center — Singaporean subsidiary Spring contributed 73% of NScale's 2025 revenue

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This deal has helped the company secure billions of dollars in deals with Anthropic and Microsoft.

Nscale logo on glass surface
(Image credit: Getty Images / Bloomberg)

UK-based “neocloud” Nscale built its business on a major deal with a ByteDance subsidiary named Spring, which accounted for $24 million of its $33 million annual revenue in 2025. This contract allowed Spring to access 2,304 Nvidia B200 chips at Nscale’s Glomfjord, Norway, data center. Even though the Financial Times reports that this was legal and exploited loopholes in the U.S.’s ongoing export controls against China, it still exposes the company to regulatory and reputational risk, especially as Washington continues to restrict Chinese access to its most advanced AI accelerators.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.