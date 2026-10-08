Finland orders Google to stop work on two AI data centers over alleged deforestation — company admits it has 'fallen short of our own high standards in this instance'

News
By
Published

Over 740 acres of Finnish forest have allegedly been mowed for these projects.

a data center in the middle of the Finnish forest
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Google subsidiary Tuike Finland Oy has just received a notice from the Finnish Licensing and Supervision Agency, or LVV, ordering it to stop construction on two data centers. According to CNBC, the sites in Muhos and Kajaani cannot proceed until environmental impact assessments have been completed, which have been under investigation for allegedly clearing over 740 acres of Finnish forest for the project.

“We understand the concerns and have fallen short of our own high standards in this instance,” a Google spokesperson told the publication. “We acted in good faith under the Forestry Act and ran nature surveys and put in place measures to protect high-value areas. As we continue our long-term work in the region, we are advancing our landscaping and biodiversity plans, which include tree planting across 130 hectares at Muhos.”

Latest Videos FromTom's Hardware
TOPICS
Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.