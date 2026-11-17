Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will appear before the House Foreign Affairs, Intelligence, and China Select Committees on December 1, with an Nvidia lawyer following him on December 2, it's been confirmed. CNBC reports that the leaders of those panels broke the news today after days of speculation. Huang was asked to appear via a letter issued on November 9, just 24 hours after he admitted the affair with Alice Huang, a woman who has been accused of being a Chinese spy. Days later, it was also suggested that Mr. Huang could be issued a subpoena if he did not respond by tomorrow, November 18. That subpoena will no longer be required.

“We look forward to hearing from Jensen Huang and Tim Teter on their roles in a potential breach of our national security,” Reps. Brian Mast, R-Fla., John Moolenaar, R-Mich., and Rick Crawford, R-Ark., the chairs of the Foreign Affairs, China Select, and Intelligence Committees, reportedly said after the news of the pair's December appearances was announced. "The American people need answers," they went on, noting that it would be "dangerous" to allow Chinese state actors access to advanced AI chips, the likes of which are built by Nvidia.

Ms. Yuang was an executive at Megaspeed, a company that was a customer of Nvidia during Mr. Huang's tenure as CEO. Megaspeed was later added to Nvidia's no-sell list following concerns that it was involved in the smuggling of AI chips to China against U.S. export laws. Speedmatrix, a Megaspeed subsidiary, has been accused of importing Nvidia chips and then re-exporting them to China. A criminal investigation has since been launched into Megaspeed in an attempt to get to the bottom of the complicated web of AI companies and chip shipments.

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Jensen Huang resigned from his role as CEO of Nvidia following his admission of an affair with Ms. Huang. Since then, reports of at least one other affair with an Nvidia employee have surfaced. Despite that fact, calls for Huang's return to the top job at Nvidia continue to gain momentum.

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