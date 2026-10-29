Fujifilm plans 5x production boost of 100TB magnetic storage tapes driven by skyrocketing AI storage demand — $63 million injection is the largest investment in tape for 20 years

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The move will see the company's largest investment in tape-based data center storage medium in the last two decades.

Tape Cartridges in a computer
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Fujifilm plans to boost production of magnetic tape by as much as 5x as it works to keep up with demand for the data storage medium that has seen a jump in popularity amid ongoing global AI data center buildouts. The Japanese firm will spend 10 billion yen ($63.3 million) to increase capacity at its Odawara plant throughout its fiscal year 2028. The move will enable it to produce more advanced tapes with capacities of up to 100TB each, Nikkei Asia reports. The expansion of production capacity will mark the company's largest investment in tape-based storage in around 20 years. Fujifilm first began working on magnetic tape technology back in 1954 when it was used for television broadcasting equipment.

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Oliver Haslam
Oliver Haslam
Contributing Writer

Oliver Haslam has written about technology of all shapes and sizes for over 15 years, both online and in print. He's fascinated by how personal computing continues to change as tower PCs give way to foldable phones and beyond.