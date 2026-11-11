OpenAI and Georgia county leaders hit with Mafia-style RICO racketeering lawsuit over $30 billion AI data center — residents allege closed-door conspiracy and NDAs were used to push 3.2-gigawatt ‘Project Camellia’ through

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OpenAI data center
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Residents of Effingham County, Georgia, just filed a RICO lawsuit against their county commissioners, county leaders, and OpenAI and its affiliates, alleging that they committed various offenses in a conspiracy to get OpenAI’s “Project Camellia” approved. According to the Effingham Herald, the plaintiffs — Dr. Michelle Finch-Mincey, Lehman Mincey Jr., and Raymond Carver — are seeking civil damages, saying that the project has harmed their property values and even pointing out that purchase offers for nearby residential properties have dropped or been withdrawn since the data center was announced.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.