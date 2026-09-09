Big Tech eyes glacier-strewn Patagonia for building mega AI data centers — region offers 17,300 glaciers, coldness, and cheap energy, but fiber lines are scarce

Patagonia, a region of Argentina with 17,300 glaciers, has the potential to turn into a data center hotspot. The cool climate and abundant energy resources there are drawing interest from the likes of Amazon, Google, and OpenAI, according to Reuters. However, there needs to be more work on tapping into the resources and equipping high-speed networking, like fiber, to make the place irresistible. There’s also the question of political stability with a presidential election next year.

Argentina, and Patagonia in particular, has some juicy lures for potential hyperscale data center operators, and the cold climate is a bonus. That environment helps keep data centers cool and use less power while maintaining agreeable thermals. Patagonia has tens of thousands of glaciers across the Northern Patagonian Ice Field and the Southern Patagonian Ice Field combined.

Another bonus to would-be Patagonian data center operators are the range of energy sources there. Reuters mentions hydroelectric power, wind, and shale gas, but some operators who are already established are also adding solar.

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Then, the social and political climate looks good for data centers in Argentina. According to the source, the populace doesn't hate data centers yet. At least there seems to be no campaign groups or public backlash. It is also reported that President Javier Milei has been making changes to court Big Tech. That’s a positive, and may be a negative. Positive in that the Argentines are now being accommodating to the needs of huge AI data centers. Negative, as there’s a presidential election next year, where things could take a dramatic turn, or not. There are also some regions in Patagonia where data center expansions may be complicated by the wishes and needs of indigenous communities. Businesses offering sizable, long-term investments aren’t keen on uncertainty.

With the pretty good environment for hyperscale buildouts established, it isn’t that surprising to see Reuters say OpenAI has confirmed a $25B and 500MW clean energy data center in the country. Lesser-known (to us) companies like Poland's Green Capital also plan a $3B and 300MW data center in Patagonia. It is also reported that FlexDomes, a U.S.-based green data center company, is planning the first stage of a 120MW facility.

Meanwhile, in neighboring South American countries, there are large developments from the likes of Amazon, Google, and others. Argentina must have these data center whales in its sights, as they are known to be scouting for expansion into new locations.

As well as political / business risk, Argentina has some structural weaknesses that need to be addressed by those developing in the country. It is said to have connectivity and power grid infrastructure deficiencies, for example. In other locations, we have seen these addressed on almost a per-project basis, with some state intervention, but it adds some high costs to setting up.

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