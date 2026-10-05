Google AI data center project investigated after 420 football fields of Finnish forest razed — trees were removed before a mandatory environmental impact assessment, say reports

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300 hectares of Finland's forest gobbled up by data center development.

Google&#039;s data center plans in Finland
(Image credit: Google)

Google’s latest data center construction project in Finland is being investigated after the company representing the search giant allegedly cleared over 300 hectares of forest. The reported issue is that Google’s local operator, Tuike Finland, cleared the 420 football fields' worth of trees without obtaining a mandatory environmental impact assessment beforehand, says AFP.

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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
News Editor

Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.