Google AI data center project investigated after 420 football fields of Finnish forest razed — trees were removed before a mandatory environmental impact assessment, say reports

Google’s latest data center construction project in Finland is being investigated after the company representing the search giant allegedly cleared over 300 hectares of forest. The reported issue is that Google’s local operator, Tuike Finland, cleared the 420 football fields' worth of trees without obtaining a mandatory environmental impact assessment beforehand, says AFP.

Google sees Finland as an attractive European data center host country due to a number of favorable factors. The source notes that it is a country with a cool climate, plus stable and cheap energy supplies (mostly nuclear, wind and hydro). Moreover, Finland sees data centers as a solution to address some current woes such as slow economic growth and record-high unemployment levels.

This new development near Muhos, a small town with fewer than 9,000 residents, isn’t the first for Google in Finland. It already has a facility up and running in Hamina, in the south, but hopes to expand in Muhos, Kajaani, and Vaala, in the north. Overall, it is a massive expansion project, and part of a 13-billion-euro ($15-billion) investment in Finland over the next two years. Finland’s potential data center appeal has also made it a location of choice for Microsoft and TikTok.

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While the local mayor looks forward to the massive investment, growth of business, and general economic boom for the region, residents are waking up to the experience of others where data centers have sprung up. Concerns about impacts on the environment, energy supply stability, and energy prices are simmering under the surface.

Google seems to have trampled on some of these concerns already, with these reports of trees already felled and excavators clearing the ground before government agency approval. Not a good start.

"In our view, operations at this construction site should be suspended until it is clarified whether the project is in compliance with the law," Hanna Halmeenpaa, chair of the board of the Finnish Association for Nature Conservation, told AFP at the edge of the freshly deforested area near Muhos. Even some nature preservation areas have been logged, reckons the chair. Halmeenpaa was responsible for filing the suspension request with the conservation agency.

Google denies prematurely devastating the forest. It told AFP that tree felling had been "in compliance with Forestry Act requirements." Moreover, its Finland comms manager said, in a contrasting statement to that of Halmeenpaa, that Google has been ensuring "high-value nature zones within the sites have been protected during forestry works."

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We haven’t seen any other reports indicating that preparation and construction work has ceased at the new data center development site near Muhos. So it seems like Google will plow ahead, hoping or knowing that the political and/or business will is sufficiently strong to ensure it won’t have to undo any of the actions it has already completed.

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