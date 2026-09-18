House passes act to make AI data centers pay for grid upgrades to minimize impact on residents — measure directs states to consider adoption of federal standard within two years of passing

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This rule could codify the promises that AI hyperscalers made to President Trump.

power lines as seen from above
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The U.S. House of Representatives just passed a bill that creates a federal standard requiring data centers to pay for grid upgrades made in their favor. H.R. 9340, also known as the Ratepayer Protection Act, amends the Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act of 1978, which would require each State regulatory authority and each non-regulated electric utility to consider the adoption of the bill within two years of its passing, if it is signed into law.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • SkyBill40
    Pfft. I'll believe it when I see it.
    Reply
  • Daelith
    If they apply it, then it can be alright from a cost of electricity standpoint. How about water, noise, vicinity nuisances?
    Reply