Hundreds arrested after Microsoft data center protest turns violent — Stop Dirty Data Centers coalition demands halt to AI data center expansion; Dutch police seize break-in tools, suspected stolen items from construction site
The people were protesting against the use of fossil fuel generators to power data centers.
Amsterdam police have arrested 150 to 200 protesters at a Microsoft data center site on suspicion of trespassing. According to a Facebook post by the authorities [machine translated], tools designed for breaking into the site were seized from the protesters, who were then allowed on their way to protest peacefully. However, it appears that some members of the group decided to enter the construction site “with violence” anyway, forcing the police to intervene and leading to their arrest. There were also some allegedly stolen items from the construction site found among the belongings of some of the protesters, plus damage and vandalism done to the data center site.
This protest is a continuation of the action that started last Friday, where protesters breached the Microsoft data center, which was being owned by Pure Data Centers. It is also the first of many organized by the “Stop Dirty Data Centers” coalition across Europe, with actions planned for Amsterdam, Dublin, Warsaw, Denmark, and several other cities across the continent. The Dutch publication NOS [machine translated] identified the exact group at the site today as Fossielvrij, who are against the use of fossil fuels in data centers such as the jet engines that Elon Musk installed at xAI’s Mississippi data center.
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“Gas prices are going through the roof, and new houses are being postponed because of the overcrowded power grid. Yet tech billionaires like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are building energy-guzzling, hideous data centers,” the group said on its website. “We can take back the power of Big Tech by pressing the pause button now. Give us the opportunity to democratically decide what we do and do not use AI for, so that it is not at the expense of our living environment and everything that makes our lives beautiful. Then we look at how many more data centers are needed.”
The protest comes amid the AI data center build-out, which has been facing increased opposition across the United States. A Google data center site in Finland is also in trouble after it cleared out around 1,300 acres worth of forest and trees without an environmental impact assessment, displacing wildlife, and leading to a criminal probe on Tuike Finland Oy, the Google subsidiary in charge of the site.
Fossielvrij’s action was supposed to be peaceful, but it appears that another group joined the demonstration and broke through the fences around the site, leading to the police confrontation. The suspects were arrested for domestic violence and then taken to a cell complex, where it will be decided if they will be detained longer. The police also said that “All suspects will be heard afterward.”
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Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.
Furthermore, so called "green" items, like solar panels and EVs, require an immense amount of "non green" energy to create.
It's really just a "feel good".
People are not worried about driving large cars to work every day, taking flights for tourism purpose(which burns a lot of energy) just to have 2 days worth of fun, but are more worried about energy spent on creating items that give back a lot more energy in the long run.