Hundreds arrested after Microsoft data center protest turns violent — Stop Dirty Data Centers coalition demands halt to AI data center expansion; Dutch police seize break-in tools, suspected stolen items from construction site

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The people were protesting against the use of fossil fuel generators to power data centers.

protesters looking over the wall at a Microsoft data center in Amsterdam
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Amsterdam police have arrested 150 to 200 protesters at a Microsoft data center site on suspicion of trespassing. According to a Facebook post by the authorities [machine translated], tools designed for breaking into the site were seized from the protesters, who were then allowed on their way to protest peacefully. However, it appears that some members of the group decided to enter the construction site “with violence” anyway, forcing the police to intervene and leading to their arrest. There were also some allegedly stolen items from the construction site found among the belongings of some of the protesters, plus damage and vandalism done to the data center site.

Posted by politieamsterdam on 
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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • alrighty_then
    Europe sent their own prices through the roof when they tried to move away from fossil fuels. Not wise. Yes you can expand use of renewables but not enough to replace and if you try you'll suffer. This is now playing out...and they blame data centers for using fossil fuels? 90% of everything is running on fossil fuels and has for decades. I didn't believe this until I saw the Tucker podcast and went to fact-check the guest only to find out he was right...
    Reply
  • Arkitekt78
    Leftists always get violent when they'd ont get their way, regardless of which country they are from.
    Reply
  • SomeoneElse23
    alrighty_then said:
    Europe sent their own prices through the roof when they tried to move away from fossil fuels. Not wise. Yes you can expand use of renewables but not enough to replace and if you try you'll suffer. This is now playing out...and they blame data centers for using fossil fuels? 90% of everything is running on fossil fuels and has for decades. I didn't believe this until I saw the Tucker podcast and went to fact-check the guest only to find out he was right...
    This does appear to be the case.

    Furthermore, so called "green" items, like solar panels and EVs, require an immense amount of "non green" energy to create.

    It's really just a "feel good".
    Reply
  • usertests
    Are they prepared to die for their cause? We have to stop Skynet after all.
    Reply
  • JayGau
    I really hope commenters on this thread are Russian bots or something like that because if they are real people the world is really going to the rubbish dump, and fast.
    Reply
  • vinay2070
    SomeoneElse23 said:
    Furthermore, so called "green" items, like solar panels and EVs, require an immense amount of "non green" energy to create.

    It's really just a "feel good".
    They take more energy to create but then they give back several folds in the coming years.

    People are not worried about driving large cars to work every day, taking flights for tourism purpose(which burns a lot of energy) just to have 2 days worth of fun, but are more worried about energy spent on creating items that give back a lot more energy in the long run.
    Reply