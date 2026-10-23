Illegal Nvidia Blackwell Ultra B300 GPUs found inside state-owned China Telecom's network — Nvidia says chip smuggling is 'a drop in the bucket,' insists it remains a non-factor

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A security firm was able to spot 32 of the high-powered chips within the state-owned telecom company's network, but it can't pinpoint where they are physically located.

B300
(Image credit: Getty / Bloomberg)
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Lava, an Israeli security firm, says that it has been able to identify 32 Nvidia Blackwell Ultra B300 chips within the network of China Telecom, a state-owned company that provides telecommunications services within the country. These same chips have already been barred from export by U.S. export controls, a report by The Information notes, which begs the question of how they have turned up in a Chinese data center. Such chips can only be sold to whitelisted buyers who agree not to export them to sanctioned parties, including those in China.

However, banning companies from buying Nvidia's high-performance GPUs and AI data center chips hasn't always worked. In 2025, it was reported that Chinese companies smuggled $1 billion worth of Nvidia AI chips into the country in three months. At the time, the B200 chips were the most sought-after, but some distributors were already gearing up to sell B300-series chips when they became available.

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Oliver Haslam
Oliver Haslam
Contributing Writer

Oliver Haslam has written about technology of all shapes and sizes for over 15 years, both online and in print. He's fascinated by how personal computing continues to change as tower PCs give way to foldable phones and beyond.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • TechieTwo
    What a shocker... or NOT! What did they expect? DUH!
    Reply
  • quorm
    Good. Glad someone is keeping "Open"AI and Anthropic's proprietary models honest. Every time someone in China releases an open source model with 99% of their performance, it reinforces that their $1 trillion valuations have at least 2 zeroes on the end that shouldn't be there. End this AI bubble already so I can maintain, maybe even upgrade my decrepit hardware.
    Reply