Indiana power provider proposes $59 million rate cut for state, says data centers and other large customers are driving increased revenue — move could potentially save residential users $100 annually

Indiana Michigan Power, or I&M, which serves over half a million residential customers across the two states, said that it’s planning to cut rates for residential customers in Indiana. According to the company, it’s planning “one of the nation’s largest base rate reduction plans,” with the total bill reduction saving Hoosiers approximately $59 million in electric bills by 2027. This translates to about $100 per year for each home that uses around 1,000 kWh monthly. Aside from that, I&M wants to freeze rates for the next three years, offering its customers a measure of stability as data centers are forecasted to use 20% of U.S. power by 2035.

The plan is still under consideration by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC), with a decision expected by June 2027, with residents seeing savings by the summer of that year. This also isn’t the first time the state has seen electricity rate cuts in recent months. I&M has already reduced its rates twice in the first half of 2026, offering some users much-needed relief from rising electricity costs brought about by the massive demand from AI data centers.

PJM Interconnection, which operates the grid that I&M uses, has implemented “irreversible” price hikes of up to 76%, but it seems that I&M was able to isolate ratepayers from increased prices. It achieved this through load growth, allowing it to recoup its capital investments on grid upgrades more quickly, and the increased revenue brought by the massive consumption of large customers like data centers.

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“As Indiana continues to experience unprecedented growth, we are taking action to help our customers benefit from that growth through lower costs, enhanced value and continued investments to strengthen our system,” said I&M president and chief operating officer Maryam S. Brown. “We are proud to join forces with state leaders to advance economic development and make energy more affordable – while continuing to provide system reliability upgrades.”

Indiana isn’t the first state to see reduced rates driven by increased rates or usage by larger customers. Oregon approved a 1.3% reduction in residential electricity prices in early July, as customers that used up 20 MW or more saw a 30% increase in their utility bills. Virginia, which plays host to a ton of data centers, is now following suit, with its regulators requiring firms to pay for dedicated upstream electrical infrastructure being built to serve their needs.

Moves like this should allow some Americans to see their bills go down a little bit and address one of the major concerns that they raise whenever a data center project is proposed in their neighborhood. However, several other issues like water supply impact and noise pollution must also be resolved to reduce the community’s resistance to these developments.

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